Sports
How cricket helped a writer deal with grief
Cricket didn’t speak to me or offer any advice. It didn’t tell me what to do or how to feel. Like a best friend, it was just there for me, willing to hug me and allow me to just be no matter what mood I was in. This is Ian Ridley on coping with the loss of his wife, Vikki Orvice, in The breath of sorrow.
Ridley is a football writer and author of a dozen books; his wife, who succumbed to cancer at age 56, prescribed athletics and football The sun, which was exceptional in an all-male field. Reading The breath of sorrow feels a bit like peeking through the curtains into someone else’s pain, but it’s also a confirmation of the power of sport, cricket in particular, to understand and help deal with grief.
While the writer is unwavering in describing his feelings and his relationship, the reader can sometimes shrink from the rawness of it all. Ridley writes with feeling about grieving a loved one in a book that finds friendship with two similar books written by the surviving husband: A sadness perceived by CS Lewis and the more recent The year of magical thinking by Joan Didion. That word magic is used by Didion as a synonym for madness, believing (for no reason) that a certain action can lead to a desired result, however crazy that may sound to an outsider.
In the postscript, Ridley writes about his recovery, not from grief, but from the madness of grief.
The County game
It was a remarkable year for English cricket, 2019, when they won the World Cup. It was also the year Ridley lost his wife. There had always been a thought in the back of his mind that he would watch county cricket for a summer in his old age.
After the tragedy, his therapist advised him to do just that now. So, as the crowd moved through the World Cup and Ashes series, Ridley spent his time on the county grounds with the proverbial three spectators and a dog.
Why county cricket? At a football game, you can’t really think about such essential and profound ideas, Ridley writes, especially when someone yells at the referee in your ear. In fact, the game probably exists to get away from it all. But county cricket, with its less frenetic unfolding, allowed a person to connect with what really mattered.
There is also, as he says, the pull that he was able to explore and experience as a reflection of the action, rhythm and cadence of my grief. This is an unusual reading of a first-class match, even if the pace and denouement allow a spectator to pick out what suits them best.
Memorable times
The investigation into the best and worst of himself and his relationship with Vikki is treated candidly; sometimes the past applauds him, sometimes, as with certain discoveries, it makes him intensely jealous. Some of the first visits before the cricket were to places where Ridley and his wife had spent memorable times in Hove (Sussex v Leicester), Isle of Wight (Hampshire v Notts) and Scarborough, Lords and The Oval
Watching Middlesex v Sussex in Lords after a therapy session marks a sort of turning point, a shift, as he says, a staging post.
At another time, during another match, he writes: Suddenly, in the midday silence, the total so-whattery of it all consumed me. So-whattery can be a comfort without being an offense.
Some people avoid him, others avoid the subject altogether, but such behavior is to be expected. In A Grief Observed, Lewis wrote: A strange by-product of my loss is that I am aware of embarrassing everyone I meet. R. has been avoiding me for a week. Perhaps the next of kin should be isolated in special settlements such as lepers.
No easy answers
There are, of course, no easy answers. A season of county cricket didn’t magically make Ridley a different person or push his feelings into the background. It also hasn’t quite prepared him for a new inevitability of being treated for cancer himself and thinks he has five years to go.
But cricket served to give Ridley a destination and an activity, a peaceful place where I could mourn in solitude with humanity still at hand. If I wanted to, I could be distracted by the game, by the subtleties that unfolded, or I could retreat into my pain, feel it, experience it and work my way through it. Cricket rewarded holding it.
That last line is a great reminder for all of us, whether we’re grieving or not, or just hoping to play the game at the highest level.
Sources
2/ https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/columns/how-cricket-helped-a-writer-come-to-terms-with-grief/article35843317.ece
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]