Cricket didn’t speak to me or offer any advice. It didn’t tell me what to do or how to feel. Like a best friend, it was just there for me, willing to hug me and allow me to just be no matter what mood I was in. This is Ian Ridley on coping with the loss of his wife, Vikki Orvice, in The breath of sorrow.

Ridley is a football writer and author of a dozen books; his wife, who succumbed to cancer at age 56, prescribed athletics and football The sun, which was exceptional in an all-male field. Reading The breath of sorrow feels a bit like peeking through the curtains into someone else’s pain, but it’s also a confirmation of the power of sport, cricket in particular, to understand and help deal with grief.

While the writer is unwavering in describing his feelings and his relationship, the reader can sometimes shrink from the rawness of it all. Ridley writes with feeling about grieving a loved one in a book that finds friendship with two similar books written by the surviving husband: A sadness perceived by CS Lewis and the more recent The year of magical thinking by Joan Didion. That word magic is used by Didion as a synonym for madness, believing (for no reason) that a certain action can lead to a desired result, however crazy that may sound to an outsider.

In the postscript, Ridley writes about his recovery, not from grief, but from the madness of grief.

The County game

It was a remarkable year for English cricket, 2019, when they won the World Cup. It was also the year Ridley lost his wife. There had always been a thought in the back of his mind that he would watch county cricket for a summer in his old age.

After the tragedy, his therapist advised him to do just that now. So, as the crowd moved through the World Cup and Ashes series, Ridley spent his time on the county grounds with the proverbial three spectators and a dog.

Why county cricket? At a football game, you can’t really think about such essential and profound ideas, Ridley writes, especially when someone yells at the referee in your ear. In fact, the game probably exists to get away from it all. But county cricket, with its less frenetic unfolding, allowed a person to connect with what really mattered.

There is also, as he says, the pull that he was able to explore and experience as a reflection of the action, rhythm and cadence of my grief. This is an unusual reading of a first-class match, even if the pace and denouement allow a spectator to pick out what suits them best.

Memorable times

The investigation into the best and worst of himself and his relationship with Vikki is treated candidly; sometimes the past applauds him, sometimes, as with certain discoveries, it makes him intensely jealous. Some of the first visits before the cricket were to places where Ridley and his wife had spent memorable times in Hove (Sussex v Leicester), Isle of Wight (Hampshire v Notts) and Scarborough, Lords and The Oval

Watching Middlesex v Sussex in Lords after a therapy session marks a sort of turning point, a shift, as he says, a staging post.

At another time, during another match, he writes: Suddenly, in the midday silence, the total so-whattery of it all consumed me. So-whattery can be a comfort without being an offense.

Some people avoid him, others avoid the subject altogether, but such behavior is to be expected. In A Grief Observed, Lewis wrote: A strange by-product of my loss is that I am aware of embarrassing everyone I meet. R. has been avoiding me for a week. Perhaps the next of kin should be isolated in special settlements such as lepers.

No easy answers

There are, of course, no easy answers. A season of county cricket didn’t magically make Ridley a different person or push his feelings into the background. It also hasn’t quite prepared him for a new inevitability of being treated for cancer himself and thinks he has five years to go.

But cricket served to give Ridley a destination and an activity, a peaceful place where I could mourn in solitude with humanity still at hand. If I wanted to, I could be distracted by the game, by the subtleties that unfolded, or I could retreat into my pain, feel it, experience it and work my way through it. Cricket rewarded holding it.

That last line is a great reminder for all of us, whether we’re grieving or not, or just hoping to play the game at the highest level.