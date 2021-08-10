Can Bart Sessions Turn Alma Bryant’s Struggling Soccer Schedule?

Native son Bart Sessions returned to Mobile County in the off-season and took over an Alma Bryant football program that had been struggling for years.

The Hurricanes haven’t had a winning season since 2003, haven’t won a playoff game since 1999, and have had nine head coaches since their first varsity season in 1998.

Sessions grew up in the Alma Bryant community and believes he can help make the program respectable again. He won 34 games in three years with McGill-Toolen from 2011-2013, playing a schedule with most of the same teams he will face in Class 7A, Region 1.

He helped Daphne and Prattville win state titles as an assistant coach. As defensive coordinator, he helped Spain Park to the Class 7A title game.

Alma Bryant’s challenge is daunting, but Sessions seems undaunted.

Last month at Mobile County Media Days, he answered questions about his return to the Gulf Coast, his strategy for making Alma Bryant a winner, and his expectations for 2021 and beyond.

Q: What was it like being back on the Gulf Coast?

A: It was really refreshing. A lot has changed since we left, but as always, a lot has stayed the same. We are excited to be back in this region, excited to be back with family and friends.

Q: Are you originally from the Southern Community of Mobile County? What was that part of the return like for you?

A: For the Irvington/Bayou La Batre/Grand Bay communities, we’re definitely excited to be in that community because we know the kind of people out there and the work ethic and the kind of football mentality that the community has. It’s exciting to get into a situation where people are hungry for success and willing to support a program and find out the way the community and government are doing it.

Q: It’s clearly been a struggle for Alma Bryant over the past decade or so on the football field. What needs to change?

A: Our community won several regional championships last year. They were just wearing other people’s helmets. We have 16 seniors, and that’s 16 quality seniors. The problem is, when you talk about 7A football, 16 seniors isn’t much. It’s a testament to these guys that they stick with it and put in the work, and we think some very positive things are going to happen for this group.

Q: How have you seen progress since your arrival?

A: No. 1, our children come to our school. We dressed 97 in the spring game. Of those 97, 32 were rising ninth graders. Thirty-six were rising sophomores. Well be a very young football team from head to toe but we will be a team that will go after everyone.

Q: Alma Bryant hasn’t had a winning season since 2003. Could that change this year?

A: We don’t keep track of that (winning seasons). It’s really irrelevant to us. I failed our children today by telling them one simple thing. We are the best team on our schedule. Now we just have to go out and prove it. For years it has been the reason why we can’t do something. Poor us. County mobile schools don’t get this or don’t get it. We walked through the door and said, don’t worry about that. We worry about what we do have. We have wonderful children. These kids run through a wall to win a soccer game. People better watch out and they better get us early because as confidence grows we will be a force to be reckoned with.

Q: What are your expectations for 2021?

A: We have the same expectations of every 7A school. We are the 7A state champions until someone proves us wrong.

Q: You talked about keeping kids out of that community at Alma Bryant. How does that happen?

A: Get those kids on campus first. It’s no great mystery that there is a lot of recruiting in high school athletics. Basically, you better recruit your own high schools. We have two exclusive high schools. Every child who goes to those schools is destined for us. What we have done is very simple. We walked into Alba Middle School. We walked into Grand Bay Middle School and introduced ourselves. We showed the kids our vision for what we want to be. At the moment there is construction work going on in our facility. By the time the season starts, we believe this will be the most beautiful facility south of Alabaster. We have to take advantage of that.

Our high school administration has been super supportive. We’ve held a number of high school events on our campus to try and expose our kids to what kind of school we have. Once you’re on our campus, once you’re in our locker room, once you’re around our coaching staff, we have the best of everything. We are the best academic school in the province or should be close if not in the top. There are no problems on our campus. It’s a great place to be and athletically we’re getting there. We’re young, but you’re going to see some Bryant teams doing things this year that you may not have seen them do before.

Q: What have you seen from your team so far?

A: I’ve seen kids that I can’t work hard enough for. It doesn’t matter what we ask of them. They do that and surpass it. I went there at 5 or 6 on a Sunday to pick up something from my office and six of our kids are practicing on the practice field themselves. Work ethic is a plus. It is not a problem. We tell our kids every day to be the strongest, to be the most disciplined, to be the most intelligent team in our region. Part of our intelligence and toughness is our work ethic. That’s our advantage. Our communities know how to operate.

Q: What did you see in the spring game against St. Michael Catholic?

A: We just wanted to see them under the lights. I thought we were doing good things. I thought we were exposed to some things in the game that we didn’t prepare our kids for, and it kind of showed. It’s not the kids’ fault. That’s the coaches fault. The part that the kids were in charge of did a great job. We knew there would be some failures defensively on both sides as we are not planning a spring game. But there was also good competition. It gave us a yardstick and let us know a few kids we needed to exercise and also let us know a few things we’re a little bit better at than we might have thought we were. It was great for us, great environment.

Q: Since you left McGill-Toolen, you have coached in the northern part of the state. What can you bring back to Alma Bryant from that experience?

A: I think it made me a better coach. You go to (Class 7A) Region 3 up there and you have no choice. You improve or you eat up. The resources in that region are six or seven guys on every staff who turn down head coach jobs every year because they would get pay cuts. Unfortunately, I never found any of those jobs. But as a coach in that region, every Friday night you go against the best of the best in pretty much every position. You have to evaluate everything you do and how you do it. The flip side is that there are several schools up there that would love to have some players that are here in Mobile and Baldwin County. If we can bring those two together and build our staff with some coaches and specialize in that, we might have a good chance of keeping one of those blue cards.