Women’s Ice Hockey Announces Class of 2025





BOSTON- Boston University women’s ice hockey team welcomes eight newcomers to its roster for the 2021-22 season, head coach Brian Durocher announced on Tuesday. Six freshmen and two transfers will join the Terriers this season as part of an incoming group consisting of four forwards, three defenders and one goalkeeper. “I’d like to welcome eight new student athletes to Boston University and our hockey program,” Durocher said. I must thank former coaches Liz Keady Norton and Tara Watchorn for their efforts and tireless work in assembling this talented group. My new staff and I look forward to the many contributions this group will make to BU Hockey and this elite institution.” Jesse DeVito F 5-6 Rumson, NJ Wisconsin Spent three seasons in Wisconsin but played only one season (2019-20) due to injury Appeared in eight games in 2019-20 and helped Wisconsin win the regular season WCHA title Scored her first collegiate goal on October 19, 2019 at LIU Two-time member of WCHA All-Academic Team Prior to Wisconsin, played with current Terrier Julia Nearis at Kent School and also captained the Mid-Fairfield Stars Helped Kent to a Founder’s League title in her sophomore season Led Kent to a 22-2-1 record and the New England Championship game and helped the Stars to the semifinals of the USA Hockey Tier 1 National Tournament during her junior year Attended the US Girls Hockey National Development Camp in 2013 and the Under-18 Girls Development Camp Select 66 Players in 2016. Liv Haag F 5-1 Robbinsdale, Minn. Benilde-St. Margaret’s Played four seasons of varsity hockey in Benilde-St. Margaret’s Served as assistant captain for the past two seasons. Won four consecutive conference titles. Earned conference academic awards every year. Also played softball, tennis and ultimate frisbee. Maggie Hanzel D 5-9 Rochester, Minn.; Lourdes Played four seasons of varsity hockey at Lourdes High School Led the squad each of the last two seasons A total of 38 points (20g, 18a) in 18 games as a senior en route to earning first-team honors for the third year row Was the Southeast Minnesota Player of the Year and led Lourdes to a third consecutive title as a senior. Recorded 44 points (17g, 27a) in 30 games as a junior to lead Lourdes to the state semifinals Completed high school career with 59 goals and 90 assists for 149 points. Ellie Larson D 5-9 Hutchinson, Minn. RIDE Transfer of RIT… Captained the squad last year after spending two seasons as an assistant captain In 116 career games, scored 10 goals and added 24 assists for 34 points Four-time AHCA All-American Scholar and CHA All-Academic Team Selection played all 16 games last season, totaling two points and led the Tigers with 47 blocked shots. 11 points (4g, 7a) achieved as a junior. 10) and points (16), while also blocking 109 shots. Five assists as a freshman. Prior to RIT, he played at Hutchinson High School for five years, totaling 125 points (65g, 60a). Madison Michals D 5-7 Needham, Mass. St Mark’s School Skated for St. Mark’s School during the 2019-20 season, scoring seven goals and providing eight assists for 15 points. Prior to St. Mark’s, he played two seasons with Noble and Greenough Was a 2018 East Coast Wizards State Champion and promoted to National Semifinals Won an ISL title as a sophomore and a NESPAC Championship as a freshman Invited to USA National Camp as a freshman and as a sophomore Also played hockey and lacrosse and won the 2018 ISL tournament in lacrosse Captained the St. Mark’s junior hockey team earning All-ISL and All-NEPSAC honors. Kylie Roberts F 5-8 Edina, Minn. Edina Played four seasons of varsity hockey at Edina, won three state titles, scored seven goals and 13 assists for 20 points in the last two shortened seasons. Scored 12 points (4g, 8a) as a sophomore and earned an invitation to USA Hockey’s Under-18 Development Camp Scored 58 goals and provided 42 assists for Edina’s U15 team as a freshman, earning an invitation to the U16/17 development camp . Callie Shanahan 5-10 G Commerce, Michigan HoneyBaked Played club hockey at HoneyBaked Won a gold medal with the United States at the 2020 IIHF Women’s World Under-18 Championship Won a state title in 2018 and again in 2021 Served as team captain in her senior year Also captained the soccer team and ran cross country and track Lakeland High School. Christina Stem F 5-2 Arlington, Mass. Dexter Southfield Skated for Dexter Southfield as a senior, where she was named Athlete of the Year after racking up 14 points (6g, 8a) in 13 games. Played two seasons at Williston Northampton School As a sophomore, she racked up a total of 33 points (12g, 21a) to earn First Team All-NEPSAC honors Also won a state title and reached Nationals with East Coast Wizards Notched 26 points (8g, 18a) as freshmen. Played varsity lacrosse and soccer and was also on the varsity rowing team during her high school career.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goterriers.com/news/2021/8/10/womens-ice-hockey-announces-class-of-2025.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos