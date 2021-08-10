FAIR PARK: Volunteers beating the heart of the centers | lifestyle

A volunteer’s heart is not measured in size, but in the depth of the dedication to making a difference in the lives of others.

Our volunteers are the beating heart of our center. We are very grateful for all the hard work and time each of them has put into making Fair Park Senior Center what it is today, a family. Volunteers helped pack 157 boxes of groceries for our free grocery giveaway on August 3.

There are many opportunities for people who want to volunteer. They include reception, seasonal and special event decoration, special class teaching, entertainment, event setting, material aid distribution and much more.

They are also currently looking for volunteers to run a book club and counseling group.

Call Alicia at Fair Park Senior Center at 931-484-7416 for more information about volunteering.

Fair Park

Travel program

The centers travel schedule is now open and we couldn’t be more excited about the upcoming trips.

Scheduled tours in August include A Pirates Voyage Dinner Show at Pigeon Forge, Moonshine Murders Mystery Dinner Show at Pigeon Forge, Hit Parade Show at the Grand Majestic Theater in Pigeon Forge, and a shopping trip in Knoxville.

Call or stop by the Fair Park Senior Center for more information on dates, times and to reserve a spot.

Fair Park Schedule

Fair Park is open on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The center is located at 1433 Livingston Rd., Crossville.

Daily activities include:

Monday

10:00 a.m. Table tennis

10.00 am Chair volleyball

Afternoon Hand and foot, pinochle, euchre and bridge

13.00 Crochet Club

Billiards all day long

Tuesday

12:30 pm Line dance

Billiards all day long

Wednesday

09:00 Wii games

10 a.m. Bingo

Afternoon Mexican train

Afternoon Euchre

12:30 pm Corn nole

2 p.m. Guitar forum

Billiards all day long

Thursday

10:00 a.m. Table tennis

10.00 am Chair volleyball

Afternoon Mahjong

13:00 Tai chi

6:30 pm Line dance

Billiards all day long

Friday

09:30 Entertainment

10:30 am Bingo with sponsor

11:30 am Lunch

12:30 pm All card games

Billiards all day long

Stop by Fair Park Senior Center for a full list of special monthly classes and events.

Upper Cumberland TN Senior Olympics

Registration for the 2021 Upper Cumberland Tennessee Senior Olympics district events is now open.

This is a qualifying year for the 2022 State Games.

Registration deadline is August 25. Anyone 50 and older and wanting more information on how to get involved, feel free to contact Fair Park Senior Center at 931-484-7416 or stop by 1433 Livingston Rd., Crossville, to request a registration package.

Crossvilles Got

Talent auditions

There are some talented people in Crossville and now it’s their time to shine!

Audition registration for Crossvilles Got Talent is now until September 1.

Call Ruth Lucas at 931-248-2487 to sign up for auditions. Auditions will be September 7.

The show will be held at the beautiful Palace Theater in downtown Crossville at 7pm on September 25

Friday in Fair Park

Retirement home

Join us on Friday, August 13 for a day of activities.

At 9:30 am there is entertainment with special very special guests Annetta Deck and TJ Fincher. If you’ve never seen one of them perform, you don’t want to miss this.

Join bingo at 10:30 a.m. with sponsor Quality Home Health, who also offer free blood pressure readings.

Following the bingo, Carolyn will serve lunch at 11:30 am. This is our $5 fundraiser meal.

Our menu will consist of chicken, potato salad, corn, sandwiches, dessert and a drink.

After bingo and lunch we play hand & foot, euchre, pinochle and bridge. Billiards will be open all day.