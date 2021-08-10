Sports
FAIR PARK: Volunteers beating the heart of the centers | lifestyle
A volunteer’s heart is not measured in size, but in the depth of the dedication to making a difference in the lives of others.
Our volunteers are the beating heart of our center. We are very grateful for all the hard work and time each of them has put into making Fair Park Senior Center what it is today, a family. Volunteers helped pack 157 boxes of groceries for our free grocery giveaway on August 3.
There are many opportunities for people who want to volunteer. They include reception, seasonal and special event decoration, special class teaching, entertainment, event setting, material aid distribution and much more.
They are also currently looking for volunteers to run a book club and counseling group.
Call Alicia at Fair Park Senior Center at 931-484-7416 for more information about volunteering.
Fair Park
Travel program
The centers travel schedule is now open and we couldn’t be more excited about the upcoming trips.
Scheduled tours in August include A Pirates Voyage Dinner Show at Pigeon Forge, Moonshine Murders Mystery Dinner Show at Pigeon Forge, Hit Parade Show at the Grand Majestic Theater in Pigeon Forge, and a shopping trip in Knoxville.
Call or stop by the Fair Park Senior Center for more information on dates, times and to reserve a spot.
Fair Park Schedule
Fair Park is open on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The center is located at 1433 Livingston Rd., Crossville.
Daily activities include:
Monday
10:00 a.m. Table tennis
10.00 am Chair volleyball
Afternoon Hand and foot, pinochle, euchre and bridge
13.00 Crochet Club
Billiards all day long
Tuesday
12:30 pm Line dance
Billiards all day long
Wednesday
09:00 Wii games
10 a.m. Bingo
Afternoon Mexican train
Afternoon Euchre
12:30 pm Corn nole
2 p.m. Guitar forum
Billiards all day long
Thursday
10:00 a.m. Table tennis
10.00 am Chair volleyball
Afternoon Mahjong
13:00 Tai chi
6:30 pm Line dance
Billiards all day long
Friday
09:30 Entertainment
10:30 am Bingo with sponsor
11:30 am Lunch
12:30 pm All card games
Billiards all day long
Stop by Fair Park Senior Center for a full list of special monthly classes and events.
Upper Cumberland TN Senior Olympics
Registration for the 2021 Upper Cumberland Tennessee Senior Olympics district events is now open.
This is a qualifying year for the 2022 State Games.
Registration deadline is August 25. Anyone 50 and older and wanting more information on how to get involved, feel free to contact Fair Park Senior Center at 931-484-7416 or stop by 1433 Livingston Rd., Crossville, to request a registration package.
Crossvilles Got
Talent auditions
There are some talented people in Crossville and now it’s their time to shine!
Audition registration for Crossvilles Got Talent is now until September 1.
Call Ruth Lucas at 931-248-2487 to sign up for auditions. Auditions will be September 7.
The show will be held at the beautiful Palace Theater in downtown Crossville at 7pm on September 25
Friday in Fair Park
Retirement home
Join us on Friday, August 13 for a day of activities.
At 9:30 am there is entertainment with special very special guests Annetta Deck and TJ Fincher. If you’ve never seen one of them perform, you don’t want to miss this.
Join bingo at 10:30 a.m. with sponsor Quality Home Health, who also offer free blood pressure readings.
Following the bingo, Carolyn will serve lunch at 11:30 am. This is our $5 fundraiser meal.
Our menu will consist of chicken, potato salad, corn, sandwiches, dessert and a drink.
After bingo and lunch we play hand & foot, euchre, pinochle and bridge. Billiards will be open all day.
