Dodgers vs. Phillies: Max Scherzers 2nd start, NL East heavy schedule





After three weeks of more than three weeks after the All-Star break, the Dodgers set their sights on teams in the eastern time zone over the next two weeks. First up is a Phillies team that has won eight consecutive games, going from two games under .500 and 4 games to two games up in a muddled National League East. Over the next 13 days, the Dodgers will play against the Phillies (three times), the Mets (seven times) and the Pirates (three times), with the Braves coming to Los Angeles to close out August. Branches were mostly missing from last year’s regionalized schedules. This year, the Dodgers are 13-7 against NL East and 10-10 against NL Central. Max Scherzer makes his second start as a Dodger on Tuesday night, facing a Phillies team he knows well. Scherzer has faced Philadelphia three times since early June, all with the Nationals. He won all three games, all in Philadelphia, and allowed one run per game, striking out 22 and walking seven in 18 innings. The last of those starts came on July 29, after Scherzer missed a start with triceps pain. He gave up a run in six innings, struckout five, and then got a call on the bus from Philadelphia back to Washington DC from Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo that the trade to the Dodgers had been agreed. This was a few hours after a message that the Padres were close to to a deal to take Scherzer off the Nationals. In baseball, when you see things like that, rumors are rumors until you actually get the call, Scherzer said last week. The fact that Twitter went off and I didn’t get the call knew there was probably something else in the weeds. Trea Turner is also familiar with the Phillies during his seven seasons with the Nationals. Since the start of 2020, Turner is hitting .360/.407/.587 with four home runs, five doubles and four steals in 19 games against Philadelphia, including .386/.438/.568 at Citizens Bank Park. Aaron Nola will start for the Phillies, with a 6.02 ERA over his last eight starts, but with much better peripherals during the season. The difference between Nolas ERA (4.49) and FIP (3.55) is: tied for third-largest among qualified Major League pitchers. His strikeout-minus-walk rate of 23.4 percent is eighth in the majors. Scherzer’s K-BB% of 28.1 percent is third. GAME INFO Teams: Dodgers (67-45) at Phillies (59-53) Location: Citizens Bank Park Time: 4:05 PM PT TV: SportsNet LA

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.truebluela.com/2021/8/10/22618408/dodgers-phillies-preview-max-scherzer-aaron-nola-national-league-east The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos