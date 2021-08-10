Sports
Fantasy Football Rankings 2021: Breakouts of Proven Model That Predicted Gibson’s Standout NFL Season
The new NFL season is fast approaching and owners everywhere are keeping an eye on the latest training camp news. The Bears and Patriots seem content to leave starting quarterbacks Justin Fields and Mac Jones behind veterans Andy Dalton and Cam Newton, but in San Francisco, Trey Lance seems to be able to push Jimmy Garoppolo. Can any of the five first-round quarterbacks deliver immediate production, landing them in the 2021 Fantasy football rankings?
Lance’s dynamic athleticism and big arm could make him one of the 2021 Fantasy Football Breakouts, but can he top Garoppolo and live up to an 11th Round 2021 Fantasy Football ADP? These are all questions that are best answered by a reliable set of NFL fantasy football rankings 2021. Before choosing from 2021 Fantasy football, be sure to check out Fantasy Football 2021 cheat sheets from the tried and true computer model at SportsLine.
Last year, the model predicted that the Washington Football Team driving Antonio Gibson back would be a breakthrough. He had an ADP in the eighth round, but in SportsLine’s model he was above players like Leonard Fournette, Tarik Cohen and D’Andre Swift, who were all drafted earlier. The result: Gibson piled up more than 1,000 yards from scrimmage and scored 11 touchdowns, making him a top-20 Fantasy back.
The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat out human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections are updated several times a day, so you always get the best Fantasy football advice.
Now SportsLine has simulated 10,000 times throughout the NFL season and released its latest 2021 Fantasy Football rankings, identifying several potential Fantasy Football outbreaks.Go to SportsLine now to see them.
Top Fantasy Football Outbreaks 2021
One of the 2021 Fantasy football outbreaks the model predicts: Jets run back Michael Carter. After spending time in the North Carolina backfield with second round Javonte Williams, Carter was won by the Jets in round four and looks set to be firmly in the mix this season for ties with Lamical Perine and Tevin Coleman.
Carter finished his collegiate career with consecutive 1000-meter seasons and has relatively low mileage after touching the ball just 596 times in Chapel Hill. However, he was hugely prolific, producing 4,060 scrimmage yards and 28 scores. That’s a big reason why the model outperforms a handful of top-20 2020 PPR running backs such as Kenyan Drake, Nyheim Hines and JD McKissic.
Another breakout that identified SportsLine’s 2021 Fantasy Football rankings: Jaguars running back Travis Etienne. The former Clemson star is an electric athlete with the ability to run at home, but he showed a dramatic improvement by catching the ball from the backfield. Head coach Urban Meyer has expressed a desire to use him in a hybrid receiver/running role similar to how he used Percy Harvin in Florida.
If that’s how Etienne is deployed, his relationship with No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence should pay dividends as a recipient. Etienne and Lawrence were college teammates at Clemson, with Etienne receiving the majority of his 102 catches for 1,155 yards and eight touchdowns from Lawrence during his Tigers career. With Etienne potentially lining up for 12 to 15 touches per game, Etienne’s model holds out for backs like JK Dobbins and Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who average at least 14 picks earlier to be drafted according to 2021 Fantasy Football ADP.
How do you find proven 2021 Fantasy Football rankings
SportsLine is also extremely high on a sophomore running back who will significantly outperform its 2021 Fantasy Football ADP. He goes average in the third round, but the model says he will outperform options in the second round, such as Ezekiel Elliott, Joe Mixon and Nick Chubb.You can only see who it is, and the 2021 Fantasy football rankings for each player, on SportsLine.
So which Fantasy Football 2021 outbreaks should you target? And which running back shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance? Visit SportsLine now for 2021 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every position, all from the model that called Antonio Gibson’s huge season, and invent.
