Sports
Tennis best bets for August 10
The North American hard court swing continues this week in Toronto, where the Rogers Cup, a Masters 1000, will be held. It’s one of the biggest regular season tournaments of the year with so many ranking points at stake, and the field is absolutely stacked because of it. Let’s make a few bets for Tuesday.
Casper Ruud (-162) vs. Marin Cilic (+131)
In theory, there should be absolutely nothing that keeps Marin Cilic out of the top 10. The Croat still has a service as great as ever, and a powerful forehand to boot. These are tools that at one point led him to the pinnacle of the men’s game with a US Open win in 2014.
Cilic has really made up for it after a 15-15 2020 season and a difficult start to 2021. He has found his form again, won the title in Stuttgart in June and made an amazing journey to the Olympics. He fought admirably against medalist Pablo Carreno-Busta in the second round and took a silver medal in doubles.
He’s delighted to be back at the Rogers Cup, where he was a quarter-finalist the last time the event was held in Toronto, showing some battle in the first round against Albert Ramos-Vinolas, who was a nuisance from the baseline. His service in great places was exceptional and his heart was clear.
All that leads me to the choice, which is to support Cilic on the money line. Not only is his level high, but Casper Ruud’s is the lowest we’ve seen in quite some time. That seems ridiculous to say when he takes three titles, but the fact is that his competition was weak and he was about to lose several times in Kizbuhel. Ruud’s “lowest” level is also still very high.
However, if the cracks start to appear on clay, then they should be apparent on the hard courts, where Ruud is a distinctly worse player. This is Cilic’s surface, not Ruud’s, and I think he can get rid of the shock.
Edge: Cilic +131
Grigor Dimitrov (+115) vs. Reilly Opelka (-141)
The level that Reilly Opelka showed on Monday night in his opening round win over Nick Kyrgios was extraordinary. The big man looked like he’d just emptied a few cans of his favorite drink of Red Bull, floated the net, drove in all directions and landed many of his foundations.
As someone who has watched almost every Opelka race in the past two years, I was amazed. The American has arguably the most power on tour and is very capable of knocking his opponents off the field if he manages to land his forehands. Not only did he rip that cross court, he also came down the line with some incredible backhands and got back a lot of Kyrgios services which is not an easy thing to do, the Aussie is also one of the best servers in the game .
With free time for this tournament, I’m not too worried about fatigue. I think this is a very winnable match against Grigor Dimitrov, who hasn’t played his best tennis in quite some time and should come out flat and rusty. Opelka has found his form which is dangerous for the rest of the field this week.
Rim: Opelka -141
