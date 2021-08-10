River Hawks Unveils Latest Additions to 2021-22 Squad

LOWELL, Mass.Nine new River Hawks will hit the ice this fall as UMass Lowell men’s hockey head coach Norm Bazin announced the latest additions to the 2021-22 roster on Tuesday afternoon.

With two transfer students and seven actual freshmen, the new class of 2025 will represent three states, two Canadian provinces and two countries. The group’s five international student athletes come from Quebec, Ontario, Sweden and the Czech Republic, while the four River Hawks in the state will make the trek to Mill City from Minnesota, New York and Virginia.

“We are very excited about this incoming class of student athletes leading into the upcoming 2021-22 hockey season. We feel we have a mix of players who will make an immediate impact and others who will grow over time,” said Bazin. “Many of these players will be asked to make an immediate impact when the minutes of play start competition. We believe this group has a high competitive drive and great character, which was tested during their junior careers. Our coaching staff look forward to seeing their arrival!”

MEET THE PLAYERS

12 Nick Austin

Place of residence/high school: St. Louis Park, Minnesota/Benilde-St. Margaret’s

Position: Defense

Height: 5-11

Weight: 190

Previous team: Colgate (ECAC)

Important: computer technology

For UMass Lowell: Spent four years in ECAC with Colgate, playing 110 games for the Raiders. Amassed nine goals and 37 assists for 46 points Four-time ECAC Hockey All-Academic Team Honoree Four-time Raider Academic Honor Roll Honoree Named to the 2017-18 ECAC Hockey Rookie Team.

In person: Son of Susan and Make Austin Has two siblings, Johnny (25) and Ali (26) Likes golf in his spare time Lists The Boys as his favorite TV show Names the Colorado Avalanche as his favorite professional sports team Lists Steph Curry as his favorite athlete hopes to play professional hockey in the future.

16 Gabe Blanchard

Place of residence/high school: East Aurora, NY/Trinity Pawling School

Position: Defense

Height: 6-0

Weight: 195

Previous team: Sioux City (USHL)

Important: not indicated

For UMass Lowell: Played two seasons with the Sioux City Musketeers (USHL), where he served as deputy captain last season.

In person: Son of Noreen and Jay Blanchard Has a sister, Isabelle, who is a member of the Dayton rowing team Enjoys fishing, golf and traveling in his spare time Displays Peaky Blinders as his favorite TV show Lists the Buffalo Bills and Sabers as his favorite sports teams Recalls his favorite sports moments like winning the Founders League Championship with Trinity Pawling and playing in the Western Conference Championships with Sioux City Hopes to play hockey professionally and own his own company or coach in Division in the future I level.

Why UMass Lowell: “I chose UML because I want to play professional hockey. I know the program and the coaches at UMass Lowell can help me get there. UMass Lowell also has one of the best fan bases in college hockey. It’s a wild crowd.”

29 Ryan Brushett

Place of residence/high school: Montreal, Quebec/John Renie High School

Position: forward

Height: 6-0

Weight: 185

Previous team: Nebraska-Omaha (NCHC)

Important: Business Administration/Management

For UMass Lowell: Spent two years in Nebraska-Omaha (NCHC) Saw action in 54 games for Mavericks, scored three goals and provided 22 assists for 25 points in two seasons Two-time NCHC Academic All-Conference honoree Led Powell River (BCHL) scored 19 in 2018-19 and finished second in the league with 41 goals and 43 assists for 84 points before joining Nebraska-Omaha.

In person: Son of Paula Neill and Timothy Brushett Has a sibling, Michelle Enjoys reading and playing video games in his spare time Lists Entourage as his favorite TV show Names the Montreal Canadiens as his favorite team Hopes to play professional hockey someday.

5 Owen Cole

Place of residence/high school: Dunnville, Ontario/Ridley College

Position: forward

Height: 5-10

Weight: 173

Previous team: Brooks (AJHL)

Important: practice science

For UMass Lowell: Played 20 games for the Brooks Bandits (AJHL) last season Tied for fourth in the Bandits in scoring with 23 points from six goals and 17 assists Played two seasons for the Ottawa Jr. Senators in the CCHL prior to Brooks, where he served as captain for the Jr. Senators win the Bogart Cup and Fred Page Cup en route to winning the CJHL National Championship in 2018-19 Served as captain of the Ridley College hockey team during his junior and senior years Voted Male Athlete of the Year at Ridley College as a senior Recipient of the Mason Gold Medal, awarded to the Prefect of the YearMPHL Champion as a senior.

In person: Son of Sherry and David Cole Has three siblings, Shayla (25), Vanessa (23) and Kellen (19) Likes to exercise, hike, eat and stay fit and healthy Lists The Office, How I Met Your Mother, Friends and Breaking Bad As His Favorite TV Shows Named Sidney Crosby, Patrice Bergeron, And Jonathan Toews As His Favorite Athletes Hopes to pursue a career in professional hockey before joining a junior, NCAA, or professional sports team as an athletic trainer.

Why UMass Lowell: “I chose UMass Lowell because of the great facilities, coaching staff and culture I experienced during my tour, as well as the school with the program I am interested in to continue my career after hockey. Directly related to my program, the track record of athletic trainers in the program influenced me to learn more about my future career outside the classroom.”

25 Matt Crasa

Place of residence/high school: South Setauket, NY/South Kent School

Position: forward

Height: 5-11

Weight: 185

Previous team: Fargo (USHL)

Important: Business Administration/Management

For UMass Lowell: Played with the Fargo Force (USHL) last season, scoring 23 points from 11 goals and 12 assists in 53 games The Force helped win the 2020-21 USHL Western Conference Championships The Central CT Selects helped win the 2019 U18 USA Hockey National Championships , with 77 games and amassing 36 goals and 64 assists en route to being named the Offensive Player of the Year, United States Hockey U16 semifinalist, United States Hockey U15 semifinalist.

In person: Son of Caryl and Fred Crasa Has a sister, Cydney, 23, who gymnastics with George Washington Enjoys fishing, quad biking and hunting in his spare time Lists Manifest and Ozark as his favorite TV shows Names LeBron James and Patrice Bergeron as his Favorite Athletes Remembers winning the USA Hockey U18 National Championship and the 2020-21 USHL Western Conference Championships as some of his greatest sports moments. He hopes to have a business and travel after graduation.

6 Isaac Jonsson

Place of residence/high school: Angelngelholm, Sweden / Ronne Gymnasiet

Position: Defense

Height: 5-10

Weight: 173

Previous team: Tri City (USHL)

Important: Business management

For UMass Lowell: Spend the 2020-21 season with the Tri-City Storm (USHL) Played 39 games, scored 21 points from four goals and 17 assists, and finished with a +5 rating Helped Tri-City to the 2020-21 playoffs.

In person: Son of Asa and Benny Jonsson Has two brothers, Gabriel (17) and Elliot (11) Enjoys golfing, padel and fishing in his spare time Lists Breaking Bad as his favorite TV show Names the Chicago Blackhawks as his favorite professional team Lists Cale Makar has his favorite sports figure Memories playing in the playoffs with Tri-City as one of his greatest sports memories Hopes to play professional hockey after UMass Lowell.

1 Edvard Nordlund

Place of residence/high school: Nacka, Sweden / Solna Gymnasium

Position: goalkeeper

Height: 6-2

Weight: 176

Previous team: Danbury (NAHL)

Important: Company

For UMass Lowell: Played the 2020-21 season with the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks in the NAHLSaw action in 17 games, racked up a 9-5-3 score, 3.03 GAA and a serve percentage of 0.902. Named Gastrikland U16 Division I Goaltender of the YearSolna Gymnasium Social Sciences Rank 1.

In person: Son of Catharina Enblad Nordlund and Anders Nordlund Has two siblings, Thea (18) and Ella (12) Likes cooking and reading in his spare time Lists The Office and Game of Thrones as his favorite TV shows Names AIK Hockey and the Nashville Predators as his favorite professional teams Memories winning the Swedish U16 Regional Championships as one of his greatest sports memories. Hopes to pursue an ice hockey career as a player before hopefully working in a front office role.

Why UMass Lowell: “I chose UMass Lowell to get four years of great ice hockey development, combined with a great academic program to prepare me for the rest of my life. It was really a no-brainer when the opportunity presented itself.”

27 Stefan Owens

Place of residence/high school: Midlothian, Va./James River High School

Position: forward

Height: 5-10

Weight: 169

Previous team: Maine Nordiques (NAHL)

Important: Engineering

For UMass Lowell: Played the last two seasons in the NAHL with the Maine Nordiques Named an alternate captain in his second season with MaineSaw action in 56 games last season, scoring 51 points on 24 goals and 27 assists The Nordiques helped the 2020-NAHL Final Four last season 21, netting three goals and eight assists in the postseason. Named to the All-East Division TeamPlayed for the Richmond Generals prior to moving to the NAHL.

In person: Son of Stig and Christine Owens Has four siblings, Cory (27), Stian (25), Justin (21) and Rebecca (20) Enjoys playing tennis and hanging out with friends in his spare time. Lists impractical jokes as his favorite TV show Lists the Carolina Hurricanes as his favorite professional team and Michael Jordan as his favorite athlete Remembers coming to the final four of the NAHL with Maine as one of his greatest sports memories Hopes to play hockey professionally play or follow technique after UMass Lowell

Why UMass Lowell: “The school offers a variety of key options that I am interested in, as well as a top hockey program in the country.”

34 Theo Pistek

Place of residence/high school: Tabor, Czech Republic/Virginskaskolan

Position: forward

Height: 6-0

Weight: 187

Previous team: rebro HK

Important: health science

For UMass Lowell: Played three seasons with Örebro HK J20 Last season, amassed 11 goals and 19 assists for 30 points in 19 games. Tagged to the Swedish national team Helped Sweden win bronze in U16 competition.

In person: Son of Petra Pistekova and Michal PistekHas a sister, Tereza Pistekova (16)Enjoys travelling, eating and watching movies/TV in his spare timeList of Lucifer and La Casa De Papel as his favorite TV showsNominated Alex Ovechkin, David Pastrnak and Conor McGregor as his favorite athletes lists playing for the Swedish national team as one of his favorite moments. Hopes to play professional hockey after UMass Lowell Speaks three different languages ​​(Czech, Swedish and English).