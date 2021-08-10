Pickleball courts are coming to Jennings Memorial Park | Communities

The City of Marysville began work on eight new pickleball courts in Jennings Memorial Park, which they hope to complete before the end of the year.

First construction for the pickleball courses took place on August 2 and construction could be completed by early October, although the final asphalt coating will require specific weather conditions that make it difficult to determine exactly when the courses will be ready.

City officials have been hoping to add pickleball courts for a few years now.

This is part of the plan at Parks and Recreation here for the last four to five years, said Dave Hall, deputy director of the city’s Parks, Culture and Recreation Department.

The city started offering classes and pickleball competition programs about three years ago, and participation before that has only grown, Hall said.

And the Marysville Pickleball Club has grown in that time, too, from 20 members to 350 members now, he said.

The Jennings Memorial Park courts will host some of the city’s competitions and classes, but Hall said they will be for free public use most of the time.

Locally and nationally, pickleball is an increasingly popular sport, Hall said.

It’s an extremely fast-growing sport right now, he said. Locally, the game was actually invented on Bainbridge Island, so many of us grew up playing PE, he said.

Hall describes the sport as a mix between tennis, table tennis and badminton, requiring some of the tennis racquet skills of table tennis in a badminton-style court.

It’s popular to play one-on-one and doubles, Hall said.

The ball is similar to a whiffle ball, although there are some changes from the traditional whiffle ball used for baseball.

People enjoy it because it’s a very accessible sport that’s easy to play, Hall said.

The sport isn’t really hard on the body, so you can do it all your life, he said. It’s very cheap, anyone can play it.”

During the groundbreaking work, many members of the Marysville Pickleball Club were pleased that some public courts were available in the city, Hall said.

There were people in their 60s and 70s who were there and excited to play with their grandchildren in the park, said Connie Mennie, communications manager with the city of Marysville.

The city council allocated $236,000 in funds for the project earlier this year in April.

Funding comes from the city’s general budget.

During COVID, all cities had to tighten their belts as a precaution, and because we did, we now have a little more money to spend, Hall said.

There were a lot of public events that we couldn’t do and therefore didn’t pay, Mennie said.