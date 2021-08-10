Sauser takes over Ames football program, ready to make it a winner





Brian Sauser doesn’t settle for being average. Sauser is taking over a football schedule from Ames High that has hovered around .500 since the 11-1 in 2013. The Little Cyclones are 29-34 since that magical year and need some stability. Sauser becomes Ames’ third coach in as many years. Kevin Ferguson left the program last spring after a year at the helm, 2-5. “It’s a challenge,” Sauser said. “But I’ve talked to a lot of coaches who think Ames is a sleeping giant. I’m excited about the opportunity to try and turn things around.” And it just happens that reconstruction is Sauser’s specialty. Sauser comes to Ames from Grinnell, where he took the Tigers from 1-8 in his first year to 8-3 last season in three years. From 2008-2013, he coached at Iowa City West, where the Trojans went 0-9 to win three consecutive Mississippi Valley Conference championships. From 2001-2007, Sauser coached at Muscatine, first as offensive coordinator and then head coach. The Muskies qualified for state six times during that period. “I am delighted to hire a great football coach who has a proven track record of building great programs,” said Ames operations director Lyle Fedders. “Brian is not only a quality football coach, but also brings an additional wealth of strength and conditioning knowledge to our program.” Sauser and his wife Mandy have three children. They have a daughter, Emma, ​​and two sons, Dodge and Dallas. Emma is the oldest child in the family. Dodge is a freshman offensive lineman on the Iowa State soccer team, and Dallas is entering his junior year of high school with two years of quarterback varsity experience. “Ames is a great community and a great high school town,” Sauser said. “It also helps that my son is at ISU.” For subscribers:Peterson: Is big-legged transfer Andrew Mevis the answer to Iowa State’s problems over the kickoff? Sauser got off to a late start at Ames. He started working with the program June 14. But he already likes what he sees. “I feel really good about this program,” Sauser said. “I’m pretty new to the kids and I’m amazed at how quickly they’ve adapted.” Sauser said his multiple success stories before arriving at Ames have allowed him to see through what works and what doesn’t in building a successful program. “We’re pushing the kids to work harder than they’ve ever done before,” Sauser said. “We try to do a fast, up-tempo pace, but it always comes back to good old-fashioned hard work.” Abig factor that Sauser will focus on is getting more kids outside. In his first year with Grinnell, the Tigers had 52 players on their schedule. When he left they had 80. He also plans to make it as fun as possible for his players. “We are anything but conventional on the attack,” Sauser said. “I haven’t cried in 20 years. We have tons of different formations and adapt to our staff. Last year we had the biggest rusher in the state and some years we throw 300 meters per game.” High School Basketball:IHSAA, IGHSAU Release Joint Statement on Shot Clock Coming to Iowa. comes Even though he will be taking on many formations, he is going to make it as easy as possible for his players. That includes deleting the script. “I won’t write one,” Sauser said of playbooks. “Once you start, it never ends. I’ve had success with it and hopefully will stay here.” But the biggest key for Sauser in his first year will be building trust. “Trust is fragile if you’re not used to success,” Sauser said. “Our ability to recover quickly from a bad game is going to be our biggest challenge.” In that regard, Sauser is happy with where his athletes are entering the first week of training. “We still have a long way to go,” Sauser said. “But the difference in the kids’ mindsets since our first day together has been night and day.”

