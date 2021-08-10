Tennis tournament comes back to life: fundraising campaign for library in the books





Players in the 2019 Library Tennis Tournament are looking forward to bringing the popular event back on August 21, after COVID forced its cancellation last year. (Credit: Courtesy photo) The US Open may be just around the corner, but islanders can indulge their passion for the original sport of kings early with the return of the Shelter Island Library Tennis Tournament on Saturday, August 21 at the newly renovated Shelter Island School courts on Duvall Road. Men’s, Women’s and Mixed Doubles teams will meet at 8am to compete in a Round Robin performed with the invaluable skills of Moussa Dram of Moussa Drams Tennis Academy. There will be a tent to keep cool, plenty of liquid refreshment, a delicious breakfast provided by STARs Café and a fabulous lunch courtesy of The Flying Goat. Players will receive commemorative T-shirts sponsored by the Walter Richards family. Special prizes will be awarded to the winners. Best of all, all this fun will provide vital funds for the Shelter Island Public Library, which has served as an indispensable hub of social and intellectual livelihood in our community since 1885, and especially for the past 18 months. The team chairing the tournament is Linda and Chuck Kraus. As secretary of the library board, Linda decided four years ago to revive the tennis tournament, which was popular from the late 1970s to early 1990s, but had disappeared from the annual events calendar. At the time, Islander Jerry Berner (now 93) was the driving force behind the event, which, without the internet or public courts, involved much bickering. His son Dan recalls: As a gym teacher/coach and superior athlete, Dad worked magic by combining his love of tennis and the library to generate a brand new island tradition. The father/son team won the men’s title for several years in a row and Dan, who will play this year, added: Even after the tournament died out, many of the participants continued to play together regularly and still do, right up to the day today. There are several ways to participate and support the library. Players are encouraged to sign up on the website at silibrary.org or contact library director Terry Lucas at 631-749-0042. The entry fee to the tournament is $250 per team; the deadline for registration is August 17. Individuals and/or business owners are welcome to join the above local entities and make sponsorship commitments for a minimum donation of $100. These sponsors will be listed on the T-shirt. Finally, spectators are welcome to pull up a lawn chair and cheer on their favorites from the fences, politely of course. Chuck says early registration went fast and looks competitive. But players, don’t be shy. This tournament has always been inclusive of all skill levels. Grab your rackets and set the alarm. With enough grit, who knows, you’ll take the trophy home with you. In any case, you will go out to the library with a good feeling. The rest of us who are fans of the game, fans of friends and relatives who play, fans of book reading, please join us in celebrating the community spirit that is the essence of the Shelter Island Public Library.

