Russ Sukow Memorial Golf Outing donates to Merrill Youth Hockey Association

Brothers, family and friends, play for fun and to raise money for a good cause

TINA L. SCOTT

EDITOR

Sid Sukow and Mort Sukow, brothers of the late Russ Sukow who died on January 21, 2013 at age 69 after complications from carotid artery surgery, enjoy playing a few fun rounds of golf with family and friends, think of Russ, and raise money for a good cause.

Most years they raise money for a cause related to their brother, Russ, or to support a sport he once played.

Each year, the proceeds from the Russ Sukow Memorial Golf Outing are donated to a different charity in the area. This year’s Golf Outing was held on June 19, 2021 and raised nearly $500. [I threw in a few bucks to make the $500. Sid said.]

Merrill Youth Hockey Association receives proceeds

The Merrill Youth Hockey Association was the recipient of this year’s proceeds.

Carmen Klug, Member of the Board of Directors of the Merrill Youth Hockey Association; along with brothers and hockey players Lucas and Peyton Hagenbucher; met the brothers Sid and Mort at the memorial stone on the edge of the Merrill golf course in memory of Russ Sukow. It’s on the hole where Russ hit, and he shot out of bounds, and he parried the hole, Sid said, sharing the story of his brother, Russ, and his golf claim to fame. He hit the ball out of bounds, he hit his third shot again and he hit his fourth shot into the hole from 400 yards. He got a par, Sid said. His expression shows both pride and love for the brother who is no longer here to play a few rounds with him on a great day of golf.

Sid and Mort handed representatives of the Merrill Youth Hockey Association a check for $500.

The board of directors of the Merrill Youth Hockey Association will decide where the money will be used, likely at their meeting on Sunday, August 8, Stacy Hagenbucher [mother of the two hockey players] and Klug said. They hope the money will be used to purchase equipment.

All the players who want to play and who can’t afford to buy their equipment themselves, we all buy that, so were constantly updating and trying to make sure we have nice equipment that people can use, Klug said. We don’t charge for that. So that’s probably what good suggests, and hopefully the board agrees.

A very nice golf outing

We had a full 36 teams of 144 golfers, said Sid. They advertise the outing online and on the golf course. We cut it off at 36; we don’t want more than that. That’s two teams per hole. If you have more than that, you end up with three teams per hole, and that just gets too slow.

It’s an interesting outing, he said. They put two holes in the green and you don’t know where the other hole is. Obviously there’s the hole with the flag in it, but then the mystery hole is cut out, maybe 10 feet to the left. You don’t know it’s there until you get there. So if you hit, and you’re like, Oh man, did I miss that shot! And you go up there, and your ball could be so far [he indicated a few inches with his fingers] from the other hole. And you can put it in that hole.

Essentially, players get two extra chances to get a great shot.

It’s really fun, and I think that’s why it’s so popular, Sid said. And that’s because of my brother. I mean, everyone liked him, and we’ve got quite a few people from Gleason who come because they knew him very well. [The Sukow family corporately owns property on Doering Pond near Gleason and has multiple cabins out there. The grandfather of the Sukow brothers was a logger, and hence the name of their corporation, Doering Logging, LLC.]

Every year they make a donation to a good cause from that fun time.

We’re trying to do a sport he played, Sid said. At least as a rule. We gave to the Merrill Baseball Association, last year was Jessis Wish – they didn’t have a fundraiser last year because of COVID, so we thought that would be a good year to give them the $500.

We gave to Gleason First Responders because we have a cabin and a lot of land in Gleason, so we donated to them a few years ago, he said. Then we gave it to Merrill Baseball Association, now it’s the Merrill Hockey [Association], and next year it’s probably Bowling, at the bowling alley.