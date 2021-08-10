Gophers Announces 2021 TV Schedule





Volleyball | 8/10/2021 10:30:00 AM SCHEDULE 2021 MINNEAPOLIS- The Big Ten Conference has announced that 14 University of Minnesota volleyball games will be broadcast on BTN during the 2021 campaign. The Golden Gophers will be featured on BTN or streamed on BTN Plus before every game this season, except for five. ESPNU has picked up three of Minnesota’s games, including the season opener against Baylor in Madison, Wisconsin, on August 27. The Gophers will also play TCU in Madison on August 28, their first game of the season broadcast on BTN. After Minnesota’s home opener against Texas (BTN) on September 1 Hugh McCutcheon ‘s squad travels to Gainesville, Florida, to face the Florida Gators on Sunday, September 5 in a game that will be shown on ESPNU. The Gophers then travel to Eugene, Oregon, for the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge on September 10 and 11, where they will play against Stanford and Oregon on consecutive days. Both games will be streamed on the Pac-12 Network. Minnesota completes the non-conference game the following weekend against Iowa State and St. Thomas in the Diet Coke Classic. Both games will be streamed simultaneously on BTN+ and FOXlocal. Minnesota starts at home to Michigan on the Big Ten Network on September 24. After a Sunday matinee against Maryland (BTN+) at the Pav, the Gophers travel again to Wisconsin to take on the defending Big Ten Champion Badgers. The competition will take place on Friday, October 1, at 8pm CT on BTN. The Gophers continue a four-game road trip on October 2 in Northwestern (BTN+) before traveling to Michigan to face the Wolverines (October 8 BTN) and Spartans (October 9 BTN+). The ‘U’ opens a four-game home game with a Wednesday night fight against Northwestern, kicking off at 7pm on BTN. Minnesota next hosts Indiana on Sunday, October 17 at 2 p.m. on BTN+. The Gophers will stay home for the next week to prepare for a pair of nationally televised games in the Pav against Penn State (October 22 BTN) and Ohio State (October 24 ESPNU). The PSU game is set at 6pm while the OSU game starts at 4pm. Saturday primetime battle on BTN. The month of November kicks off with three road games against Ohio State (November 4 BTN), Illinois (November 6 TBA) and Iowa (November 11 BTN+). The OSU and Iowa games are set at 6 p.m. CT, while the Illinois game has yet to be determined. A three match home standings kicks off on Sunday, November 14 when the ‘U’ Purdue hosts at 2pm on BTN. After that, it’s seniors weekend when Rutgers and Wisconsin come to town. The match against the Scarlet Knights is scheduled for Friday, November 19 at 7:30 PM on Fox local and BTN+, while the Badgers match is on Sunday at 4:00 PM on BTN. Minnesota will complete the 2021 regular season on the road over Thanksgiving weekend against Penn State (November 26) and Maryland (November 27). The Gophers and Nittany Lions will be playing on BTN in prime time, while the Maryland game will be on BTN+. BTN’s coverage of Big Ten volleyball will be the largest in the network’s history, with at least 47 games on linear television and all non-televised games scheduled for Big Ten Network+ (NOTE: Be sure to reference the stream with those branding, rather than previous incarnations such as BTN Plus or BTN+). An additional six games will be broadcast on ESPN2 or ESPNU, giving the Big Ten at least 53 games on linear television in the 2021 season. Gophers on Big Ten Network (always central): Saturday, August 27 vs. TCU, 8:30 PM

Wednesday September 1 vs. Texas, 7 p.m.

Friday September 24 vs. Michigan, 8 p.m.

Friday, October 1 in Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Friday, October 8 in Michigan, 9 p.m.

Wednesday October 13 vs. Northwest, 7 p.m.

Friday October 22 vs. Penn State, 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, October 27 in Indiana, 6 p.m.

Saturday October 30 vs. Nebraska, 7 p.m.

Thursday, November 4 in Ohio State, 6:00 PM

Saturday, November 6 in Illinois, TBA

Sunday November 14 vs. Purdue, 2 p.m.

Sunday November 21 vs. Wisconsin, 4 p.m.

Friday, November 26 at Penn State, 7 p.m. Gophers on BTN+ (all times Central): Sunday September 26 vs. Maryland, 1:00 PM

Saturday, October 2 in Northwestern, TBA

Saturday, October 9 in Michigan State, TBA

Sunday October 17 vs. Indiana, 2 p.m.

Thursday, November 11 in Iowa, 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 27 in Maryland, TBA Gophers on ESPNU (all times Central): Friday, August 27 vs. Baylor, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 5 in Florida, 1 p.m.

Sunday October 24 vs. Ohio State, 4 p.m. Gophers on FOX9+ (all times Central): Thursday Sept 16. vs. St Thomas, 7:30 PM

Saturday September 18 vs. Iowa State, 7 p.m.

Friday November 19 vs. Rutgers, 19:30 Gophers on Pac-12 Network (always central): Friday September 10 vs. Stanford, 6:00 PM

Saturday, September 11 in Oregon, 9 p.m.

