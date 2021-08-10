Chris Cairns on a ventilator after collapse

Chris Cairns in action for New Zealand against England in 2002. (Photo credit should be -/AFP via Getty Images)

The cricket world gathers around Chris Cairns after the New Zealand cricket collapsed and was placed on a ventilator.

New Zealand media reported Tuesday that the 51-year-old is on a ventilator in a hospital in Canberra after he recently collapsed with a health problem in Australia.

According to News HubCairns had undergone several surgeries after a heart problem, but had not responded to treatment as hoped.

News Hub said Cairns had had an aortic dissection to his heart in Canberra last week.

An aortic dissection is a tear in the main artery of the body.

News Hub added that the 51-year-old “will be transferred to a specialist hospital in Sydney”.

A New Zealand Cricket spokesperson said the board respected Cairns’ right to privacy and declined to comment on the situation.

Cairns played 62 Tests, 215 one-day internationals and two Twenty20 matches for New Zealand between 1989 and 2006 before becoming a television pundit.

He was one of the best all-rounders of his time, especially in the shorter formats.

He amassed over 3,000 runs in Test cricket and nearly 5,000 in ODIs, passing the 200-wicket mark in both formats.

His father Lance also represented New Zealand in cricket.

Chris Cairns and Ricky Ponting laugh at the 2005 World Cricket Tsunami Appeal match. (Photo by Hamish Blair/Getty Images)

Cricket world rocked by devastating news about Chris Cairns

It is a difficult subject to talk about clearly. We haven’t seen each other in a long time, said former teammate Brendon McCullum on his SENZ Breakfast show.

We thought about how good a cricketer he was when the news got through and what he did for the game and cricket in New Zealand throughout his career.

Our relationship is unimportant at all, the fact is that Chris is a father and also a son of Lance and Sue.

“They have also had such a tragedy in their lives a long time ago with the loss of Chris sister.

It is a very difficult time for those people and I know that the cricket community and all those who support the Cairns family will suffer now.

“Today my family and I think about the people who are suffering.

Cairns was named one of Wisden’s cricketers of the year in 2000, and awarded the New Zealand Order of Merit when he retired from Tests in 2004.

He lived in Canberra for several years after marrying Australian Melanie Croser in 2010.

After retiring from international cricket, he was the subject of match fixing allegations in India as captain of the Chandigarh Lions in the defunct Indian Cricket League (ICL) in 2008.

He denied any wrongdoing and fought several legal battles to clear his name, winning a libel suit against former Indian Premier League chairman Lalit Modi in 2012.

In 2015, he was acquitted of perjury in connection with the libel case after being charged by Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service.

