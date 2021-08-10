Matt Corral, injuries, other observations from Ole Miss soccer camp





OXFORD It’s usually a good for your soccer team when in practice there are not many surprises. Day 3 of preseason preparation for the Ole Miss football team watched looks a lot like day 2. There were no major changes, absences or returns. The players who were in contactless jerseys on Monday were still wearing them on Tuesday. Matt Corral is still the starting quarterback and he still makes wow-worthy throws in team drills. Structurally, not too much should change during the camp. But in the margins you see trends emerging. The Clarion Ledger was on hand for Tuesday’s practice. Here are a few things we observed on the third day of the rebel camp: Some new roles for some veterans Senior Defensive Defender Keidron Smith is a three-year starter at cornerback, but he has been rescued. He looks fluid and comfortable playing deep safety but still has the ball skills of a cornerback, a fact he showed by ripping an interception from final receiver John Rhys Plumlee in the end zone during a 7 -vs-7 exercise. Co-defensive coordinator Chris Partridge said he is proud of Smith’s willingness to change positions. Partridge said Smith accepted the change from the moment it was raised and is eager to compete in a loaded security room that also includes Otis Reese, Jake Springer and AJ Finley. BIG TRANSITION:Ole Miss attack more versatile as Jerrion Ealy, John Rhys Plumlee starts WR transition HOW THEY DO IT:How Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss football sparked 100% vaccination against COVID-19 IN THE BEST CASE:What Ole Miss Football Needs To Do To Reach Its Full Potential This Fall Senior wide receiver Dontario Drummond is another player adjusting to a new role. Drummond hasn’t taken off from the wide receiver, but he’s taken a few reps as an H-back, a role usually reserved for tight ends staggering off the line of scrimmage. Drummond still takes on most of his reps as an outside receiver, working with the first team offense, but as Ole Miss endures injuries and inexperience on the tight end, Drummond’s versatility could be an asset. Injury updates Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said Monday that he hopes Casey Kelly can return at the end of camp. Kelly didn’t undress for training on Monday or Tuesday, but Tuesday he worked on the field in a T-shirt and shorts and went through mobility exercises. Freshman defensive tackle Tywone Malone wears a non-contact jersey and a brace on his knee. He participates in individual exercises, but on Tuesday during team exercises he teamed up with Kelly. Co-defense coordinator DJ Durkin said on Tuesday that he does not have an exact timetable for Malone’s return and that the team is taking it easy with the freshmen. Quarterbacks corner Corral looks as good as ever against defenders. In one practice, Corral was on the 20 for 7-on-7 work against the No. 1 secondary. Corral effortlessly dropped fade passes over defenders into the hands of his receivers rep after rep. In team practice on Tuesday, Corral seemed to favor Plumlee as a target. His favorite target on Monday was senior receiver Braylon Sanders. Kinkead Dent took on the most second-class reps in team drills on Tuesday after Luke Altmyer handled those responsibilities Monday. Contact Nick Suss at 601-408-2674 or [email protected] Follow @nicksuss on Twitter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.clarionledger.com/story/sports/college/ole-miss/2021/08/10/ole-miss-football-practice-report-position-changes-injury-updates-observations/5513021001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos