Abilene High team tennis bounces back for three wins





Abilene High team tennis recovered from its first loss of the season for three consecutive wins on Monday and Tuesday. The Eagle traveled to Trophy Club Byron Nelson and Fort Worth Eaton on Monday, taking 12-3 and 10-5 wins respectively. They were back home on Tuesday to face Wichita Falls Rider and won 15-3. “I am so proud of the mental toughness of these kids,” said AHS coach Stacy Bryan. “We’re getting to the point of the season where we’ve played a lot and it’s hot. They never complain and fight through the grueling conditions. They play hard every game. We’ll rest for a few days and let them recover.” Abilene High had several players coming up during the three games. Griffin Sullivan and Jayton Aston went 3-0 in their number 1 boys’ doubles, as did James Wellborn and Landon Morris at number 2. Kaitlyn Strain and Charlie Anderson, at number 1, also remained unbeaten together while Halle Smith and Taylor Nevitt were unbeaten in two matches at number 2 together and then split at number 2 and number 3 pairs against Rider. The Eagles are off until they travel to the San Antonio tournament on Friday, hosted by Northside ISD. Jordan Hofeditz includes Abilene high schools and colleges, Big Country schools, and other local sports. Follow him on Twitter@jhofeditz. If you value local news, you can support local journalists with a digital subscription to ReporterNews.com. NON-DISTRICT Abilene High 12, Trophy Club Byron Nelson 3 BOYS SINGLESJackson Roybal, TCBN, def. Griffin Sullivan 4-6, 7-6, 12-11; Jayton Aston, AHS, def. Garrett Roybal 6-1, 6-3; Landon Morris, AHS, def. Luchiano Fernando 6-4, 6-2; Rolando Rivera, AHS, def. Lawson Lacy 6-2, 6-2. BOYS DOUBLE GAMESullivan/Aston, AHS, def. Roybal/Roybal 6-3, 6-1; James Wellborn/Morris, def. Fernando/Yin 7-6, 6-3; Rivera/Ben Neie, AHS, def. Lacy/Angel 6-0, 6-2. GIRLS SINGLESHolland Wiggins, AHS, def. Olivia Riedi 6-4, 6-3; Caelan Barbarick, AHS, def. Raina Lyssa 6-1, 6-1. GIRLS DOUBLE GAMEKaitlyn Strain/Charlie Anderson, Wylie, def. Siwert/Tylaska 6-4, 5-7, 10-5; Halle Smith/Taylor Nevitt, AHS, def. Nakkwa/Riedi 7-6, 6-2; Rashid/Conndly, TCBN, def. Wiggins/Cynthia Grace Darby 6-0, 6-2. MIXED DOUBLE GAMEFrank Fang/Barbarick, AHS, def. Andrada/Lyssa 6-4, 6-2. Abilene High 10, Fort Worth Eaton 5 BOYS SINGLESGriffin Sullivan, AHS, def. Caleb Pritchell 6-3, 6-1; Jayton Aston, AHS, def. Conner Cook 6-4, 6-1; Caleb Clack, Eaton, def. James Wellborn 6-2, 6-4; Landon Morris, AHS, def. Kale Capps 6-4, 6-2. BOYS DOUBLE GAMESullivan/Aston, AHS, def. Cook Pritchett 8-3; Wellborn/Morris, AHS, def. Capps/Haagendorn 9-7; Werner/Marick, Eaton, def. Rivera Neie 9-7. GIRLS SINGLESKaitlyn Strain, AHS, def. Elisabeth Show 6-1, 6-1; Charlie Anderson, AHS, def. Allie Brewer 6-2, 6-1; Natalie Ortman, Eaton, def. Halle Smith 6-0, 6-2; Samantha Robinson, Eaton, def. Holland Wiggins 6-1, 1-6, 10-6. GIRLS DOUBLE GAMEStrain/Anderson, AHS, def. Tone/Arrasmith 8-2; Smith/Nevitt, AHS, def. Standokes/Brouwer 8-4; Zimmerman/Robinson, Eaton, def. Wiggins/Darby 8-4. MIXED DOUBLE GAMEFang/Barbarick, AHS, def. Clack/Ortman 8-3. Abilene High 15, Wichita Falls Rider 3 BOYS SINGLESGriffin Sullivan, AHS, def. Chaithanya Reddy 6-1, 6-3; Jayton Aston, AHS, def. Carsen Watson 6-2, 7-5; Rolando Rivera, AHS, def. Matthew White 9-8; Frank Fang, AHS, def. Trent Roth 6-0, 6-0; Ben Neie, AHS, def. Sai Chada 6-1, 6-1; Noah Morris, AHS, def. June Park 6-0, 6-0. BOYS DOUBLE GAMEAston/Sullivan, AHS, def. Chaithanya/Carsen 6-0, 7-5; Morris/James Wellborn, AHS, def. Trent/Sai 6-0, 6-0; Neie/Rivera, AHS, def. June/Noah 6-0, 6-0. GIRLS SINGLESKaitlyn strain, AHS, vs Axelle Jacquemin (DNP); Charlie Anderson, AHS, def. Eleny Sandoval-Almuna 6-1, 6-1; Kotomi Nishihara, Rider, def. Halle Smith8-4; Emmerson Kosubs, Rider, def. Holland Wiggins, AHS8-1; Taylor Nevitt, AHS, def. Annika Lygren 8-5; Cynthia Grace Darby, AHS, def. Shania Cornwall 6-0, 6-0. GIRLS DOUBLE GAMEStrain/Anderson, def. Jacquemin/Nishihara 6-1, 6-4; Smith/Wiggins, def. Kosubs/Lygren 6-7, 7-4, 10-8; Bella Campo/Nevitt, AHS, def. Bella/Lynden 6-3, 6-1. MIXED DOUBLE GAMEWhite/Sandoval-Almuna, Rider, def. Fang/Caelan Barbarick 7-5, 7-5. RECORDSAbilene High 7-1.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reporternews.com/story/sports/high-school/2021/08/10/abilene-high-team-tennis-bounces-back-three-wins/5554361001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos