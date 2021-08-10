UND women’s hockey lawsuit must be reassessed, Eighth Circuit court says:





The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit has overturned a 2019 North Dakota District Court decision to bring a discrimination lawsuit brought by a group of former UND women’s hockey team members. The Eighth Circuits decision returns the case to the North Dakota District Court for further review. After the University of North Dakota scrapped its women’s hockey team but not its men’s hockey team, the former players sued the university system for violating Title IX, the prohibition against gender discrimination at federally funded institutions. … The district court granted the motion to dismiss Universitys for failing to declare a claim. We turn around, Judge David R. Stras wrote. The lawsuit, which alleged that UND violated Title IX when it scrapped the women’s hockey program in 2017, was dismissed by federal court in June 2019 by Judge Daniel Hovland. Title IX ensures that no one is excluded on the basis of gender from participating in or deprived of the benefits of any program or activity that receives federal funding. The Herald has previously reported that the purpose of the suit was to restore the women’s hockey team; the players were not seeking financial compensation beyond covering court costs. The lawsuit alleged that UND had violated Title IX through its selection of sports and competition level. The appeal was filed in October 2020. The Eighth Circuit’s decision relies heavily on the district courts’ reasons for dismissing the complaint, including the district courts’ interpretation of Title IX compliance. The 24-page court document delves deep into the differences between a 1979 and 1996 interpretation of compliance. Ultimately, we conclude that the main reasons for the courts’ rejection of the complaint were based on a misconception of the law, according to the court document. … But given a level playing field, or in this case a well-smoothed rink, the athletes may be able to file a useful Title IX claim. David Dodds, UND’s communications director, declined to comment on this story, noting that the university is still reviewing the ruling. A notice was left for the attorneys of eight former prosecutors Breanna Berndsen, Kristen Campbell, Charly Dahlquist, Taylor Flaherty, Ryleigh Houston, Anna Kilponen, Rebekah Kolstad, Sarah Lecavalier, Alyssa MacMillan, Annelise Rice and Abigail Stanley. Although hockey has long been a prominent program on campus for the men, UND has won eight NCAA national championships and sent more than 100 players to the NHL, but it did not have a women’s program until 2002. It was launched a year after Ralph Engelstad Arena opened, but lasted only 15 seasons. The school eliminated it in 2017 due to budget cuts under former President Mark Kennedy. The women’s hockey program got off to a rocky start in its first few years with the mighty Western Collegiate Hockey Association, but eventually began to attract some of the world’s best players under coach Brian Idalski, who will coach the Chinese Olympic team in February. UND reached two NCAA tournaments in 2012 and 2013, within an NCAA Frozen Four goal in 2013. The program also yielded 10 Olympians. Grand Forks natives Jocelyne and Monique Lamoureux were the most prominent. The twin sisters led the United States to Olympic gold in 2018 and Olympic silver in 2010 and 2014. Three other former UND players have won Olympic medals. Michelle Karvinen won two bronze medals with Finland in 2010 and 2018, while Susanna Tapani and Emma Nuutinen joined Karvinen in the Finnish team that won the bronze medal in 2018. Other Olympians were Finland’s Anna Kilponen and Vilma Tanskanen, Germany’s Tanja Eisenschmid and Susanne Fellner, and Sweden’s Johanna Fallman.

