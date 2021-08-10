Kent Station reaches highest occupancy rate since opening in 2005

Now in its 16th year, the Kent Station Mall recently reached its highest store occupancy level since opening.

“Kent Station is back and buzzing after 18 months of the pandemic,” said an Aug. 9 press release from Tarragon Property Services. “As of July 2021, Kent Station’s retail component is 91% occupied, the highest in development history. This is an achievement under normal circumstances, but particularly exceptional during the coronavirus pandemic. With 55 tenants, almost half (25) consists of the original opening mix of retailers in the city village.”

Two new stores will open this fall. Daiso, a popular Japanese variety retailer that sells household items at affordable prices, will be located opposite Duke’s Seafood. Honest Nails, a high-end nail salon and spa, will be located next door to Trapper’s Sushi.

Along with the two new additions, Buds & Blooms, a flower and gift shop, will expand its space and double in size by the end of the year.

In addition to its retail success, Dwell, the 154-unit luxury apartment complex that opened in 2016, is now 98% leased, more than before the start of the pandemic, Tarragon said. Residents say some of the apartment houses are attractive and have a high occupancy rate due to the unique feature of a second-floor terrace with an outdoor fireplace, hammocks, table tennis and a bocce court. Dwell residents enjoy the convenience of Kent Station’s shopping, dining and events on their doorstep.

The summer concerts on Wednesday evenings at Kent Station attract between 500 and 1500 visitors. This year, Kent Station, in partnership with the City of Kent, has added a farmers market to complement the concerts, bringing even more foot traffic to the historic downtown area.

In its continued commitment to the community, Kent Station has hosted numerous charitable events throughout the difficult pandemic year. These include multiple food donation drive-through events to benefit the Kent Food Bank and a school supply campaign for the Kent School District. Kent Station also partnered with the Department of Health to host a pop-up vaccination event.

Kent Station continues to conduct ongoing pop-up blood collections in partnership with Bloodworks NW, which recently reached more than 1,500 donors. Kent Station is part of a growing local community of nonprofits, events and causes that have joined forces to become known as the Kent Community Partners.

In June, the annual Ladies Night Out event raised $4,000 for Kent Youth and Family Services, a local nonprofit that has been serving underprivileged youth for more than 50 years.

On August 22, the Cruisin’ Kent Car Show benefiting the American Cancer Society will take place at the mall from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Despite the challenges of the pandemic, Tarragon Property Services reports that total store sales have recovered to levels comparable to sales figures in 2019, which was before COVID-19.

“We all know 2020 as the pandemic year, which gave us the most challenging year ever for anyone in retail,” said Tina Pappas, president of Tarragon Property Services. “I am proud of how our team has worked with our retailers and the community to adapt and position Kent Station as a vibrant urban village with exceptional shopping, shopping, dining and entertainment experiences.”

Pappas said it took a lot of cooperation to keep things going.

“Our property managers, tenants and rental teams communicated almost daily during this period,” Pappas says. “The diversity of our property portfolio and the willingness of our tenants to stick with it have helped us through this challenging time and we have even been able to increase our occupancy rate. As Kent Station celebrates 16 years of growth and success, we look forward to all the good things the future holds.”

talk to us Share your story tips by emailing [email protected] To share your views for publication, please submit a letter through our website https://www.kentreporter.com/submit-letter/. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number. (Publish only your name and city.) Keep letters to 300 words or less.

Darren Motamedy performs at a concert on July 21 at Kent Station. LOVELY PHOTO, Kent Station



