Dodgers vs Phillies Lineup, Odds, Prediction, Pick, Pitcher, TV Channel for Aug. 10





The Los Angeles Dodgers have a day off Monday to rest and freshen up, which is good, because they’re about to head east to face a surprise enemy in the form of the Philadelphia Phillies. Just two weeks ago, no one would have batted an eye on the fully stacked Dodgers taking on a nearly 500 opponent led by Joe Girardi who by the book struggled to adapt and adapt without a bullpen (very important in the modern game!). Now though? Still unable to defeat the stunning Giants, the Dodgers need a series win to resume the attack in earnest. Meanwhile, the Phillies used a significant winning streak and a weekend sweep from the Mets to jump to first place in NL East. Before the Dodgers wrestled with those same Mets later in the week, the team that… supposed to be the first crew in the East, they’ll get a taste of Philly’s red-hot medicine. What time is the Dodgers game today? Wake up, west coasters! The Dodgers and Phillies play Tuesday at 7:05 AM EST. What channel is the Dodgers game showing today? You can see the Dodgers on Spectrum SportsNet – or NBC Sports Philadelphia if you’re watching from PA. Dodgers vs Phillies Odds Today According to our friends at WynnBET, you can grab the Dodgers as big favorites on the road (-160, or bet $160 to earn $100), perhaps because they send a pitcher to the mound who terribly familiar with Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies are at +135 (bet $100 to win $135). If you prefer the run line, the Dodgers are +100 to cover a 1.5 run spread, and the Phils are -120 to win or lose with one run. The over/under is 8.5; the over checks in at -125, with the under at +104. But who is actually betting on the under in this margin between two red-hot teams? Well… have you seen the starting pitchers? Dodgers pitcher today The Dodgers send Mad Max Scherzer to the mound with his 9-4 record and 2.75 ERA, with a win in his debut in Dodger Blue. That one came against the Houston Astros, which you would say is an even busier situation than trudging into Philadelphia, which he has done many times before. Facing him will be Aaron Nola, supplanted as the team’s ace by Zack Wheeler (who we will not see in this series), but not faint himself, with a 7-6 mark and 4.49 ERA. Dodgers starting grid Check out this space! We’ll have it for you later. Dodgers vs Phillies Prediction Today Put us on the spot, huh? Well, the Phils dominance has to end at some point, because all winning streaks eventually fall to the ground. We’re going to rely on Scherzer to show up in a big way and shake the Dodgers out of their stasis. This will be a 5-1 Dodger win and the Phils will finally let some wind out of their sails after such a big weekend performance. Download the WynnBET app and make your choice here Live Stream Dodgers vs Phillies If you need a stream, go to fuboTV for a free trial!

