Everything Ice Inc. tapped for Pittsburgh Penguins hockey diversity project | Local news





JOHNSTOWN, Dad. A growing rink construction company in Johnstown was approached by the Pittsburgh Penguins and the City of Pittsburgh to build an ice rink in an old building in Shadyside. The Penguins, City of Pittsburgh and the Pittsburgh Urban Redevelopment Authority are building a seasonal hockey rink within the 46,500-square-foot Hunt Armory in Shadyside, which would be the first public ice rink to be built within the city limits in decades, according to a Penguins press release. . Since 2007, Everything Ice Inc. permanent rinks have been built worldwide, but company owner John Burley said production has increased since the company this year acquired Magic Ice USA, a leader in the construction and rental of seasonal rinks in Miami. Over the next 12 months, Burley said Magic Ice will sell about $9 million in rink rentals, including the Christmas season ice rink at PPG Plaza. Everything Ice’s permanent rink construction is on track to sell an additional $14 million, he said. The Penguins project stems from a grant from the National Hockey League and the NHL Players’ Association to support efforts to increase access to hockey for youth players of color in urban neighborhoods, the Penguins said in a press release. Burley said the rink is expected to be ready in October. “The Pittsburgh Penguins have been trying to turn the Hunt Armory into a skating rink,” Burley said. “The Penguins had a relationship with Magic Ice and ourselves, and we’re close to home and the best in the business.” Magic Ice started in the year 2000 and rented out ice rinks all over the world. Brad Holland, vice president of Magic Ice, said in a press release that the partnership with Burley and his team will allow them to serve more customers. This is a natural home for Magic Ice, a place where it can thrive in the long run, Holland said. This acquisition allows Everything Ice to offer equipment rental and other services not previously offered. To accommodate for increased production, Everything Ice has invested in new, automated tools and machinery at its Johnstown manufacturing facility. And next spring, Burley said the company’s offices will move from Salix to 850 Horner St., Johnstown, a former Penstan Supply building. The addition of Magic Ice’s business also means Everything Ice now has offices in the San Francisco Bay area of ​​California, Miami and Orlando, Florida, and Burley said he has near-term plans to have offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Minneapolis, Minnesota. Everything Ice is now seeking a variety of positions including project manager, purchaser, welders, fabricators, field technicians, site supervisors and sales managers. Burley is also involved in other business ventures, including partnering with Punky’s to mass-produce its softshells at 89 Poplar St., Johnstown. Equipment is planned to be prepared at that location by October, he said. Burley said he also plans to open a Tom & Chee’s grilled cheese and tomato soup franchise at PPG Plaza in Pittsburgh. The Cincinnati, Ohio restaurant franchise has appeared on hit TV shows “Man vs. Food Nation”, “The Chew” and ABC’s “Shark Tank”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tribdem.com/news/local_news/everything-ice-inc-tapped-for-pittsburgh-penguins-hockey-diversity-project/article_0d488856-f6ec-11eb-893b-fb437352c90c.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos