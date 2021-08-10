Long Beach Boys & Girls Club gets table for sports that combines table tennis with football – Press Telegram

Take the characteristics of table tennis, but make your body the racket and combine them with the best football skills – and you have the game Teqball.

Teqball is a relatively new sport — invented in Hungary in 2014, according to the game’s official website — with the ambition to be included in the Summer Olympics by the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

It’s the next stop on an international athletics takeover: Long Beach.

Teqball USA donated a Teqball table to Long Beach’s Westside Boys and Girls Club on Tuesday, August 10, adding another sport to the youth. The Long Beach gift was one of 200 curved tables donated by the US National Teqball Federation nationwide, according to the organization’s president, Ajay Nwosu, but only the second in Los Angeles County. The first went to a club in Culver City.

Nwosu said the federation has identified key Boys & Girls Clubs that can implement and use the table to give children active lifestyles, Nwosu said.

It was six degrees of separation that brought us here to Long Beach, he said. The US Soccer Foundation has joined us because they have a relationship with Long Beach. With our partnership (with the football foundation) this made perfect sense with what we wanted to achieve and from there they made the introduction and here we are.

Teqball USA will unveil a new Teqball table for the Boys and Girls Club, Westside Clubhouse in Long Beach on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. Teqball is a new football-like sport played on a specially curved table (the Teq table), which revolves around the world with the hope of becoming an Olympic sport. The kids picked up on the concept quickly and were excited to play. (Photo by Brittany Murray, Press-Telegram/SCNG)

Teqball USA CEO Ajay Nwosu speaks at the unveiling of a new Teqball table for the Boys and Girls Club, Westside Clubhouse in Long Beach on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. Teqball is a new football-like sport played on a specially curved table (the Teq table), which is on the rise around the world with hopes of becoming an Olympic sport. (Photo by Brittany Murray, Press-Telegram/SCNG)

Minh Luu, Director of Organizational Development speaks at the Teqball USA unveiling of a new Teqball table for the Boys and Girls Club, Westside Clubhouse in Long Beach on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. Teqball is a new football-like sport played on a specially-curved table (the Teq table), which is emerging around the world with hopes of becoming an Olympic sport. (Photo by Brittany Murray, Press-Telegram/SCNG)

Table tennis and Teqball playing surfaces have similar dimensions: The former uses a table that is 9 feet long, 5 feet wide, and about 2.5 feet high. A Teqball table is slightly larger, measuring 10 feet by 5 feet by 3 feet.