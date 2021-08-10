Packers Practice Notebook, August 10: Rashan Gary Returns, Matt LaFleur Talks Preseason QB Rotation





Tuesday was the Packers’ first public practice of the week, their first public practice after Saturday’s Family Night, and their first public practice of a week in the preseason as the team settles for Saturday’s game at Lambeau Field against the Houston Texans. By the way, the Texans will not be traveling with quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is currently involved in sexual assault lawsuits. per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. If you weren’t able to attend the training, watch the press conferences and/or follow beat reporters online during training, here’s what you missed. Pre-practice presser: coach Matt LaFleur Don’t expect Aaron Rodgers to take preseason photos as the Packers have essentially taken the anti-injury, anti-veteran approach that the Los Angeles Rams trickled in under Sean McVay since LaFleur took over in Green Bay. In that regard, LaFleur stated: [Jordan Love]I take most of the game and then Kurt [Benkert] will go in there.

With notable names like Aaron Jones falling back and defensive tackle Kenny Clark missing practice time after Family Night, where no injuries were reported, LaFleur was asked about the list of non-practice players. He said the injury outlook for those players was not long-term, but [they] could be off for a week or so.

When asked how important special teams are to building the backend of the broad receiver unit, particularly in the case of Devin Funchess and Equanimeous St. Brown, LaFleur replied: I think that will be a big part of it. That’s something to keep an eye on in week 1 of the preseason. Exercise Passrusher Rashan Gary, who has had a great camp in every way, back on the practice field today after missing the first workout after Family Night.

The only new injury in Green Bay is for cornerback Stanford Samuels, who saw game time in two games last season but may not make it onto the 53-man roster in 2021 due to a deeper cornerback room.

Cornerback Kevin King, who missed time due to a hamstring injury, was rehabilitating on the field today, a sign that he could be close to returning to practice.

Tight end Josiah Deguara, a 2020 third round pick, was activated from the physically unable to perform list last week and is keep seeing game time as a hybrid fullback and tight end. Dominique Dafney, the player who filled that role for the Packers in late 2020, was just activated from the physically unable to perform list after passing a physical yesterday. Expect healthy competition between the two for game time throughout the preseason.

In the words of the Green Bay Press Gazetteand Ryan Wood: Amari Rodgers not just any receiver. Like Randall Cobb before him, Rodgers sees snaps in the backfield and at the receiver.

If Family Night was any indication, the recurring duties for the team come down to Amari Rodgers and Randall Cobb. Today’s practice showed nothing else.

With Aaron Jones not attending practice, the Packers were able to establish a clearer pecking order in the back run. AJ Dillon took over the starting duties, but Kylin Hill is seemingly the teams RB3 now and moving forward. However, Patrick Taylor, who started practicing last week, still has the chance to make his impact on the run back and as a kick returner.

One of my personal favorites, undersized speed rusher Tipa Galeai, saw first team shots with the defense during today’s two-minute Packers practice. The team urgently needs to devise their pass-rushing plan beyond the Smith Brothers and Rashan Gary, and Galeai may have the raw athleticism to give them that (and special team reps) off the bench. Pressers after practice: cornerbacks Shemar Jean-Charles and Kabion Ento and defending lineman TJ Slaton Right now, the plan for rookie Shemar Jean-Charles in the fifth round seems to allow him to be Chandon Sullivan’s backup in the slot-back position, which the Packers call the star. Jean-Charles spoke of his transition to the slot after playing mostly cornerback for Appalachian State, saying, “It’s a different ball game on the inside. Receivers are two-way, meaning you can get pretty much any route because there’s no sideline is for protection… When you play the slot you get faster receivers for the most part… My net worth matches up well I have a lot of confidence in my feet and also in my change of direction. it was nice to make that switch.

Kabion Ento, a former recipient of the University of Colorado, was the standout player in Green Bays Family Night scrimmage last week. He was asked about his transition to the defensive side of the ball, clarifying that during his preparation process in 2019 he trained both as a receiver and defensive back. At this point, he has fully agreed to the idea of ​​being a professional cornerback. . I’m pretty happy to be a DB. I actually wanted to be a DB.

Tedarrell TJ Slaton, a fifth round rookie, explained that speed is the biggest difference between his time in the SEC with Florida and his experience with the Packers. It’s faster. The pace is faster. I can certainly say that.

