Because of our obsession with one game, we largely ignore all others





Are we as a nation game-breakers? Are we inadvertently ruining all our other sports and games because of our monomania on cricket? Sports commentators and others are revisiting this frequently asked question in the context of India’s performance at the Tokyo Olympics. Neeraj Chopra’s beautiful javelin throw with a gold javelin, and the bronze scored by the men’s hockey team were both hailed as historic, which they indeed are: Neeraj is the first Indian to win a medal on the track, and the hockey victory came 41 years after that. Countries small in size and population compared to India’s expanse, such as Jamaica, Cuba and microscopic San Marino with just 33,000 inhabitants, routinely outnumber India at the Games. With the advantage of being able to draw on a potential pool of 1.4 billion people, why are we doing so poorly in the international arena in most forms of sport? And the answer to that seems to be that all our energies, with a laser-like intensity, are focused solely on cricket. The superstars in the firmament of cricket shine with perhaps even more glamor than the stellar idols in the galaxy of Bollywood, that other great Indian passion, and the astronomical sums our cricketers have surpass those of our top film icons. With its seductive aura of megafame and fortune, cricket attracts a vastly disproportionate amount of talent and sponsorship than all other sports combined. It’s like the spreading canopy of a giant banyan tree that grows nothing else in its all-encompassing shade. And the irony of all this is that many, if not most, fans of spectator cricket are generally ignorant of the finer points of the game. Virgo left? Who is she? An IPL cheerleader? A bride sent from here to a groom with a green card in the US? And a crazy mid-off? Is that some silly stand-up comedian telling lame jokes? Don’t let cricket come to the fore at the expense of all other sports. Apart from everything else, that’s just not cricket Facebook

