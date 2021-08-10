Three transfers that could have an impact on Rutgers’ football

In his short time back as the head coach of the Rutgers football program, Greg Schiano has instilled a renewed sense of optimism for Scarlet Knights fans across New Jersey. Schiano has achieved this in part thanks to his ability to recruit talented players to the program through the transfer portal. Just look at how the transfers of Noah Vedral, Aron Cruickshank and Michael Dwumfour worked out for the program last year. With this in mind, here are three recent Scarlet Knight transfers that have the potential to make a big impact in 2021:

Joshua Youngblood- WR #83 transfer from Kansas State:

If you rank the great playing ability of all the players who will be included in the Rutgers football program in 2021, Youngblood should be at the top or near the top of your list. The Kansas State transfer had a great freshman season for the Wildcats in 2019. Youngblood mainly did his damage as a kick returner, returning three touchdowns from the kickoffs and averaging 35.9 yards per return, both of which were LED the nation. This was good enough for Youngblood to earn, among other things, first-team All-American honors by ESPN and the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year by the league’s coaches. Youngblood was the first true Kansas State freshman to earn an All America first- or second-team honors since Tyler Lockett in 2011.

Despite his stellar play in his freshman season, Youngblood only appeared in two of Kansas States’ first four games last season and imported the transfer portal in October last year. He committed to Schiano and the Scarlet Knights the following month. New Generation spoke of NJ.com about his various connections with Rutgers that preceded his decision to switch.

I just know so many coaches at Rutgers. I know Schiano personally. I got to know coach (Tiquan Underwood) very well. The strength trainer there (Jay Butler) was my strength coach in my freshman year of high school, and that played a big part in that, Youngblood said. Schiano was the defensive coordinator during Youngblood’s freshman season at Berkley Prep in Tampa, Florida. I was devoted to Temple for a long time. And some of those coaches are on the Rutgers staff now, so I’ve known them for a few years. So I have a lot of connections with that staff. Those are people I can really trust.

With Youngblood in a comfortable situation in Piscataway and now fully healthy, the red shirt sophomore should make a big contribution to the Scarlet Knights in 2021 as a return man alongside Cruickshank. While Youngbloods’ return is well established, there’s plenty of room for him to grow as an assault weapon, similar to how Cruickshank has evolved as a deep threat and speed demon. As seen in his highlights video above, Youngblood was able to make an impact on offense even in the limited opportunities he was given with the Wildcats. With a 4.45 40 yard dash time (although he told) NJ.com that his 40 time may be lower these days), Youngblood has the speed to impress all over the field for Rutgers as he looks to have a strong recovery season in 2021.

Patrice Rene- DB #24 transfer from North Carolina:

Rutgers’ former bet has come full circle around the Scarlet Knights and numbers to make a substantial impact on the secondary Rutgers this season.

Five years ago, Rene committed to Rutgers as part of the 2016 Kyle Floods recruiting class, choosing the Scarlet Knights over Auburn and Oklahoma. The problem arose when Flood was fired before Renes arrived on campus. The then best recruit in the class then parted ways with Rutgers, eventually promising to play in North Carolina. In five seasons with the Tar Heels, Rene played in 45 games, including 26 starts, with a total of 103 tackles, one force fumble and two interceptions, both of which come into the 2018 season.

Standing at 62, 205lb, the Ottawa, ON. native provides size, height, athleticism and experienced experience to a Scarlet Knights secondary who has the fourth most passing yards per game in the Big Ten last season, as well as fourth in total interceptions with eight on the year. He joins fellow defenders Christian Izien, Avery Young, Tre Avery and Max Melton in the secondary. Addressing Renes’s dedication, Schiano emphasized his excitement at taking Rene out of the program.

I think he will be a great asset to our (defensive back) room, Schiano said. We have a lot of young corners, a lot of young secondary players… to have (Rene) around as another elder statesman will really help us.

With plenty of returning talent plus the addition of veteran Rene, expect the Rutgers to improve secondary in 2021.

Ifeanyi Maijeh- DL#88 transfer from Temple:

When Ifeanyi Maijeh first takes to the field as Rutgers Scarlet Knight on September 2, he will be tasked with taking on his former team.

Maijeh comes to Piscataway after three seasons with Temple, with his best season as a junior in 2019. That season, the 62, 285lb defensive lineman from Far Rockaway, NY had 51 total tackles, 5.5 sacks and one forced fumble. His efforts earned him first-team honors in the All-American Athletic Conference and was also named on several preseason waiting lists for the 2020 season. Among those preseason waiting lists was Maijeh called the Bednarik Award watchlist, an award given to the best defensive player in college football. In 2020, while you hindered through injuries, Maijeh totaled 15 tackles and one forced fumble in seven games.

With former starter Michael Dwumfour now to fight for a spot on the New York Jets roster there is the chance for Maijeh to step in and become a starter for the Scarlet Knights on the defensive line. He competes with Mayan Ahanotu and Jamree Kromah for the open starting spot on the defensive line that was left in the absence of Dwumfours. Notwithstanding Reportedly Maijeh, who is dealing with a lower body injury, has already impressed Schiano and the coaching staff.

(Maijeh) has been an exciting guy, Schiano said. He is a man over 280 pounds and he has some explosiveness.

It’s hard to argue with Schianos’ rating when you consider the potential impact Maijeh could have on Rutgers’ defense. If Maijeh can come close to the production he put out in 2019, the Scarlet Knights will have a force on the defensive.