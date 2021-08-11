Tennis-Nadal withdraws from Toronto Masters with persistent foot injury





(Reuters) – World number four Rafa Nadal said on Tuesday he had withdrawn from the Masters 1000 hard court event underway in Toronto due to persistent pain in his injured left foot. The injury kept the 20-time Grand Slam champion out of this year’s Wimbledon and Tokyo Olympics and played a part in his shocking third-round exit at the Washington Open last week. “I’ve had this problem for a few months, as people know,” said Nadal, a five-time winner of the event that was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Of course it is not a happy situation after all the success I had here in Canada not being able to play this year after missing a year.” He said the decision was difficult, but added that the most important thing was to get better so that he could appreciate his time on the pitch again. “Today, with this pain, I can’t enjoy it, and I really don’t believe I have the chance to fight for the things I really have to fight for,” he said. Nadal has said he has been dealing with a recurring foot problem since 2005, which returned this year at Roland Garros, where he fell to eventual champion Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals, before deciding to take out two of the biggest events of the year. to keep. Nadal will now turn his attention to getting fit for the US Open in New York. “I really wanted to play a lot here, but now is the time to make a decision, and unfortunately this is the decision I made, and probably we will know more in the coming days,” he said. Second seeded Nadal will be replaced in the main tournament by lucky loser and compatriot Feliciano Lopez. (Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; editing by Toby Davis)

