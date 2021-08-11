Hockey Hall of Fame goalkeeper Tony Esposito dies aged 78





Tony Esposito, a Hall of Fame goalkeeper who rose to fame with Chicago, has died at the age of 78. The team announced on Twitter that Esposito passed away on Tuesday after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Esposito, from Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, rose to prominence in Chicago after getting waivers from the Montreal Canadiens in 1969. We are devastated to have lost a legend in Tony Esposito, who passed away today after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.#TonyO —@NHLBlackhawks He posted a record 38-17-9 with 15 shutouts and a 2.17 average against the 1969-70 average, winning the first of his three Vezina trophies as the NHL’s best goalkeeper and the Calder Trophy as the league’s best rookie. . He played 15 seasons in Chicago before retiring in 1984. Esposito, a six-time all-star, had a career record of 423-306-151 with a 2.92 GAA, a 0.906 save, and 76 shutouts. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1988, four years after his brother, Boston Bruins legend Phil Esposito. ‘Tony left an indelible impression’ In a statement, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman expressed his condolences to the Esposito family. “The National Hockey League…and the City of Chicago lost a beloved member of the hockey family with the passing of Tony Esposito earlier today,” Bettman said. “From his arrival to the Windy City in the late 1960s, through an illustrious playing career and decades as a franchise icon, Tony left an indelible mark on the ice and in the community for the next 52 years. “Besides the individual awards and there were many, including a Calder Trophy, numerous All-Star and Vezina Trophy recognitions, and ultimately the Hockey Hall of Fame election, it was Esposito’s style, charisma and heart that made him most loved. made with hockey fans not only in Chicago, but in the NHL. ‘Tony O’ was a fierce competitor who also prided himself on being an entertainer, whether it was with his pioneering butterfly style during his playing days or interacting with fans in the whole League as one of the great ambassadors. “The hockey world will miss him greatly. The NHL family extends its deepest condolences to his wife, Marilyn, sons Mark (Kim) and Jason, and grandchildren Lauren and Kamryn.”

