Pickleball Nationals underway in Red Deer – Red Deer Advocate

Nearly eight years ago, the Red Deer Pickleball Club had a dream of one day building a special set of pickleball courts and eventually hosting a national tournament.

They wanted to share their love of the sport with players across the country and the community. Two years ago, the courts finally opened, and a year later, Red Deer won a bid to host a national event.

That national championship will take place this week. Nearly 800 players, ages 13 to 81, from coast to coast across Canada, have gathered in Red Deer for the Pickleball Canada National Championships, which will take place over the next five days.

“We are just filled with excitement and a measure of relief to finally be here. It’s been such a long road,” says Patrick Galesloot, member of the local organizing committee.

“So much uncertainty with COVID over the past year and a half, especially with the numbers we saw in May. To finally be here and see people playing and enjoying the facilities we have here is overwhelming the emotion we all go through.”

That facility, the Pickleball Courts of Motorworks Field in the north of the city, a fully dedicated pickleball facility with 20 fields, is unique.

“It’s such a sense of accomplishment and pride. This is a premier facility in North America and it’s the largest in Canada of its size and nature. There is so much pride for our sport and for our community and we are grateful that we can share that,” said Galesloot.

That sentiment was echoed across the board by players and organizers alike, including members of Pickleball Canada who made the trip.

Vice President Tony Casey said the facility is beautiful and hopes this week will shed more light on the sport.

“We are seeing more and more examples of specialty pickleball courts. Pickleball is growing by leaps and bounds and it’s really important that there are dedicated pickleball courts where possible…it’s great to see this and you’ll be seeing this more across the country,” he said.

“We are trying to work on more opportunities for young people to play pickleball, including people with disabilities, people who may not have discovered the game yet.

“One of the great things about pickleball is that we feel it has a huge potential for young people to play with their parents or their aunts and uncles or grandparents. It’s one of those sports where it’s easy to learn to play – it’s challenging to get really good, but it’s almost intergenerational.”

Just a flurry of activity at the #Red Deer pickleball courts like the @PickleballCA nationals start today. Event goes from Aug. 10-15. @PickleballRD about 800 participants compete this week. pic.twitter.com/udpqPrlTwZ — Byron Hackett (@RDAbyronhackett) August 10, 2021

Top talent will be on display this week, with professional players competing for a Canadian title. Players are ranked by skill level, with 3.0 being average and top players coming in with a rank of 5.0. Singles, doubles and mixed doubles are played throughout the week.

For those new to the sport, Galesloot explained the intersection between badminton and tennis. The dimensions of the court are similar to that of badminton, where the racket skills mimic tennis.

“It’s a bit like tennis. The paddle is a paddle with a solid surface, such as ping pong. It is a mix of table tennis, tennis and badminton. The size of the court is about the same size as a badminton court and the height of the net is about the same size as a tennis net,” he said.

“The courts are smaller, it’s a more intimate setting, the most common format is double pickleball. It will be a very social game and a lot of fun.”

The game starts at 8am every day, with evening entertainment. For the results of each match day, visit www.pickleballbrackets.com.

As of Tuesday, Faza Ariaee won gold in the men’s singles 3.5 level under 50, David Clarke silver and Guy Wright bronze. Keith Szautner won gold in 3.5 level 50-64, Grant Boulay won silver and Greg LeClerc earned bronze. Grant Dussiaume won gold in the 65 and over 3.5, with Greg Young taking silver and Wayne Pope bronze.

