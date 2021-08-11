Lionel Messi signs with PSG to wear number 30 after Barcelona contract expires

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed the signing of Lionel Messi after the Argentine captain’s contract with Barcelona expired earlier this summer.

Messi has signed a two-year contract with the Ligue 1 side, with an option to extend for another year. Sources told ESPN’s Julien Laurens that Messi is expected to earn between 30-35 million ($35-41 million) net per year.

“I am delighted to start a new chapter of my career at Paris Saint-Germain. Everything about the club matches my football ambitions. I know how talented the squad and coaching staff are here. I am determined to create something special for build the club.” club and the fans, and I look forward to getting out on the pitch at the Parc des Princes,” Messi said in a statement.



PSG will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. CEST (5 p.m. ET) on Wednesday to formally introduce Messi. He arrived in the French capital on a private plane on Tuesday and then passed his medical examination and visited the Parc des Princes stadium.

Messi will wear number 30 at PSG, which was his first number at Barcelona. Neymar, now reunited with his ex-Barca team-mate, had been offered the number 10, but Messi declined. PSG asked for permission as No. 30 is reserved for goalkeepers under the league rules and was worn by Alexandre Letellier.

Hundreds of PSG fans awaited Messi’s arrival at Bourget Airport and Parc des Princes, as well as Hotel Le Royal Monceau, where the player and family are staying. The hotel is the same location where Neymar stayed when he transferred his world record of 222 million to PSG in 2017.

“I am delighted that Lionel Messi has chosen to join Paris Saint-Germain and we are proud to welcome him and his family to Paris,” said PSG chairman and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi. “He has made no secret of his desire to continue to compete and win trophies at the very highest level, and it is of course our ambition as a club to do the same. The addition of Leo to our world-class roster remains a very strategic and successful one. transfer window for the club. Led by our excellent coach and his staff, I look forward to seeing the team make history together for our fans around the world.”

Messi, a six-time Ballon d’Or winner, had spent his entire career with the Catalan club, having joined their youth team in 2000, but Barcelona announced he would not stay after they were unable to register his new contract due to financial problems. reasons. limits. His previous contract with the club expired on June 30.

He held a tearful farewell press conference on Sunday after his departure from Barca was confirmed.

The 34-year-old Messi had agreed to a new five-year contract with Barca, but that would have meant the club’s wage bill amounted to 110% of their earnings. Their spending cap at LaLiga has fallen from over 600 million in 2019-20 to a projected 200 million for the coming season, making it impossible to register Messi’s new deal, even with a pay cut. His previous terms included a base salary of approximately 70 million gross with no bonuses.

Messi had told the press conference on Sunday that he had wanted to stay at Barca and had agreed to a 50% pay cut, but the club were unable to sign him because they had failed to fire other players in time and cut their high wage bill. He said he had received several calls from clubs since the news broke that he would not be continuing his 21-year association with Barca.

Messi scored a record 672 goals in 778 appearances for Barca, won 10 LaLiga titles, seven Copa del Rey, three UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup and four Champions League.

He also won his first major international honor in July when he helped Argentina win the Copa America.