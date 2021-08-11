The Hundred: Manchester Originals knocked out with defeat to London Spirit | Cricket News





London Spirit have dumped Manchester Originals from The Hundred with two games to go, as they won a thrilling encounter at Emirates Old Trafford and saw themselves jump to fifth in the women’s table – one point less than second. STORY OF THE MATCH The Spirit chased 128 to win and lost to Tammy Beaumont to a first-ball duck, but seemed to serenely land their target when Heather Knight (35 of 26 balls) and Deandra Dottin (28 of 23) partnered fifty for the third wicket. Kate Cross (2-29) – who was previously responsible for her England team-mate Beaumont – returned to take another big wicket, Dottin caught halfway through, while Alex Hartley (3-32) quickly made Knight and Danielle Gibson (7) – three wickets fall in the space of six balls. But far from falling apart, Deepti Sharma came in for the Spirit and hit a classy undefeated 34 of 23 deliveries to see the visiting side cross the line, Charlotte Dean (12 out of 7) hit the winning line with two balls about. MATCH HERO Image:

Deepti Sharma celebrates after her match-winning knock of 34 off 23 balls saw the London Spirit go home

Sharma was rightfully named Hero of the Match as, in addition to her match-winning knockout, she also claimed two wickets for the loss of just 10 runs after the Originals won the toss and chose to bat first. Knight was also stingy with her off spin, conceding just 19 – and taking a wicket – from her 20-ball allotment as Spirit’s spinners helped limit Originals to 127-5. Use Chrome Browser for a more accessible video player



London Spirit captain Heather Knight was thrilled after her side defeated Manchester Originals by five wickets

Sophie Ecclestone, who hit two sixes in her 32 out of 26 balls for Manchester, couldn’t claim a wicket but was equally frugal, conceding 26 of her 20, while fellow left arm spinner Hartley was a bit more expensive but claimed three important wickets. But in the end Sharma’s all-round contribution proved decisive. WHAT THEY SAY Use Chrome Browser for a more accessible video player



Deepti Sharma’s unbeaten 34 of 23 balls saw London Spirit beat Manchester Originals in The Hundred

Spirit match winner, Deepti Sharma: “I enjoyed it. We did exactly what we discussed in the meeting and stuck to our strengths. “We still have two games to go and we have to win them. We are positive.” Original spinner, Sophie Ecclestone: “It’s disappointing to lose another one, but that’s the Hundred for you. Things can turn into five balls so quickly. “We just have to go again the next game. We’re not going to roll over and it would be great to get a few more wins on the board. WHAT’S NEXT? We head south to The Ageas Bowl for Wednesday’s double header where Southern Brave and Welsh Fire meet, with both matches live on Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Mix and Sky Sports Main Event from 2.30pm and 6pm respectively. Wednesday 11 August 14.30 hrs



Wednesday 11 August 6:00 PM



The women’s game will also be available to stream via the Sky Sports Cricket YouTube Channel, with Brave taking it in seventh, who just needs to win. The Fire’s men’s team is also struggling with seventh place that needs a win, while the Brave – currently fourth – could jump to the top of the table with the win. Watch The Hundred live on Sky Sports between now and August 21.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.skysports.com/the-hundred/news/36890/12378154/the-hundred-manchester-originals-knocked-out-with-defeat-to-london-spirit The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos