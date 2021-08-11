NIU Football Ranking Preview: Specialists

Football | 10 August

DeKALB, Illinois It is often referred to as the third phase of football, but Northern Illinois University is the head football coach Thomas hammock know that special teams play just as vital a role in a game as offense or defense.

“We spend a lot of time on special teams,” Hammock says. “With that amount of time, the emphasis is on. We want to be great in special teams. We made a huge leap in that area last year. Only 70 people can get on that bus, and in the NFL it’s the special teams, guys make the team first. That’s where we are. We’re trying to identify the guys who can make a difference in special teams.”

“If you’re great on special teams, that says a lot about the team you have. We have a lot of good athletes and physical players, and we have to take advantage of their skills to make sure they go out and play.”

One of those standout special teamers is sophomore wide receiver and kick returner Trayvon Rudolph (Crete, Illinois/Crete-Monee HS). A freshman All-American and Second Team All-Mid-American Conference roster as a returnee in 2020, Rudolph led the MAC, finishing second in the nation with 725 kick-return yards. He also ranked among the top 10 players in the country in all-purpose yards per game with 159.50. Rudolph made some dynamic plays at wide receiver in Tuesday’s practice and caught some deep passes from quarterback Rocky Lombardy (Clive, Iowa/Valley HS/State of Michigan).

“He had a lot of big returns last year, but now we’re working on turning those into touchdowns,” said Co-Special Teams coordinator Nic MicKissic-Luke. “After a year of getting stronger in the weight room, we hope he can come out of some of those tackles and bring home those returns for us.”

“It is still important to us that Trayvon makes a difference in special teams,” added Hammock. “You can switch games in special teams. Those are opportunities for explosive play, and instead of 40-yard plays, you make them touchdowns. He’s here to be a dynamic wide receiver, and we need to find creative ways to get speed.” and find space.” He’s a special player and we have to let him play if he gets the chance.”

Strong position for the 2021 season for the NIU football team comes from its redshirt junior long snapper specialists Erik Abrell (Aurora, Illinois/Aurora Christian/Western Illinois), Senior Punter Matt Ference (St. Louis, Mo./Lafayette) and red shirt sophomore kicker John Richardson (Orland Park, Illinois/Brother Rice). Abrell has played in 28 games in the past three seasons. Ference has the NIU career punt yards (10,994) and career punt average (41.5 yards per point) in his four-year career. He was named on the Ray Guy Award watch list earlier this summer. Richardson has not missed a touchdown point in the past two seasons, going 7-for-9 on field goals in 2020.

“Those are positions you don’t want to constantly change,” Hammock says. “These guys work hard, are well trained and they understand the techniques of what they need to do to be efficient at their job. It’s a very reassuring feeling to know that we can steer the punt team and we have a man who holds the team record for has punt yards, or the field goal team with a kicker that has won games for us scoring field goals. We are very confident in them. They give that unit a boost.”

Tuesday’s practice kicked off with a one-on-one ball-carrier versus defender practice, which Coach Hammock noted was a chance to start the day on a competitive beat and start the day strong.

“We always want to make training as competitive as possible and break routines. Football is not a routine game. There are things that happen on schedule and things that are not on schedule. We knew it was going to be hot today and that presented another element. We wanted lock them up right at the beginning of the training and to do that we had a competitive practice in the beginning before sending them to individual groups to work on their basics.

The Huskies will be back on the practice field on Wednesday night, when they will be in full pads for the first time this preseason.

NIU opens the season on September 4 at Georgia Tech and then welcomes fans back to full capacity in the stands at Huskie Stadium, starting with the home opener against Wyoming on September 11. Kick-off for the match is at 12:30 p.m. (CT) and the match will honor First Responders and Health Care Heroes, while also serving as a Welcome Back Fans party.

Season tickets for NIU’s entire six-game home schedule remain on sale with season ticket prices as low as $85. Buy a minimum of four tickets for all six games through the Family Pack for just $90 per ticket (in Sections B and F) or $66 each. ticket (in sections A and G). Three or four game mini-plans are also available with Mission’s 3-Game Mini-Plan for $79 (including processing), while Victor E.’s 4-Game Mini-Plan costs $107.

To see all ticket options and prices, and for more information on premium seating, visit the football ticket page at NIUHuskies.com. To purchase tickets, call 815-753-PACK (7225) or visit NIUHuskies.com/MyHuskies.

