Tennis Led GetAQuote.com Founder To Success

Tennis was Marcio Pepe’s lead to insurance and to success in the business and it was a path laid years before he reached adulthood when he moved from Brazil to the US to play the game at the highest level.

Pepe was born and raised in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and started playing tennis at a young age. His mother’s best friend lived in La Jolla, California, so she sent him to the US in 1996 and the woman became his guardian.

Pepe found a small apartment near her in La Jolla, and he attended La Jolla High School from 1996 to 1998, playing tennis every year.

“I was one of the best junior tennis players in Brazil and California was the place to be for junior tennis in the 90s,” he said. “I trained for five hours a day every day and became one of the best players in the US in my age group.”

After receiving numerous offers for full scholarships, he chose the University of California, Santa Barbara, where he played for four years from 1998 to 2002, while studying economics with an emphasis on accounting.

Tennis had been good for him, but Pepe was also a realist.

“Towards the end of my tennis career in college, I realized that my dream of winning a grand slam and becoming a successful tennis pro was very small, so I decided to retire from competitive tennis when college was over so that I could focus on my career,” he said. said. “I wanted to apply all the discipline, hard work and dedication that I brought from tennis to business. I wanted to be successful, and I was very hungry for money. Tennis gave me everything. I met most of my best friends, including my wife, through tennis. Through tennis I have traveled all over the world and I still play tennis every day. Tennis was the most important influence in my life.”

That decision led him to State Farm, which gave him his first foray into the business world. He worked there from 2002 to 2004.

“I liked the idea of ​​residual income that insurance provides,” he said. “Also unlike in tennis, with sales if you work hard enough and make enough calls, you are guaranteed success. There’s no guarantee in tennis, but sales are all about numbers, so I applied my work ethic to insurance sales and achieved success very quickly.”

He translated that success into his own brokerage firm, Adurakane Insurance, which he founded in 2004 with a partner. The focus was on a promising growth area: group health and commercial insurance.

After some time, that experience led him into the world of leads.

“I used to knock on doors and networks all day long,” he said. “In 2011, I learned about web leads and split from my partner and shifted focus.”

He called learning about leads and what they can do for his business “life-changing.”

“It was simple math because the statistics don’t lie,” he said. “If you order 100 leads, you get 20 legitimate opportunities on the phone and close half or at least a quarter of them. So you close between 5% and 10%. All you need to do well with leads is desperation for success, discipline and consistency.”

In 2011, he started Aliso Viejo, California-based MPX Insurance, which focused on buying insurance leads for homeowners, a move he said took him from “zero personal lines premium” to $23 million in June of this year. .

“I think if we made $23 million in nine and a half years with no resources, no team and unstable leads, we should be over $100 million in the next nine years,” he said.

His love for leads led him to launch GetAQuote.com in February, which is now the focus of his business endeavors. GetAQuote.com is a lead generation company that offers “high intent live leads” including shared or exclusive leads for home, car, life and health. They sell exclusive insurance leads in all 50 states.

“We are willing to invest some time with the agency before they go live to ensure they are ready for success,” Pepe said of the business model. “If they only buy leads for a month and don’t have a positive ROI, they won’t buy any more leads and that would have been a waste of time for everyone around. So we spend time refining the filters, campaign demographics and we want to make sure they have the tools they need to be successful.”

He said the company is aiming to move away from leading companies focused on volume, or “turn and burn-type operations,” as he calls them.

Pepe described a flawed thought process common to buying insurance leads, with companies paying a few thousand dollars for leads and not continuing. However, a company can pay twice the revenue or more for a business book.

“Why not do that with leads? You must continue. It’s the cost of doing business,” he said. “You just keep buying, keep buying. It is a model that works.”

The website’s portal asks users to “take a simple quiz” asking if the quiz taker is an agent, leading to questions about the type of leads being sought and contact information. Consumers are directed to options for buying insurance.

GetAQuote.com’s revenue in 2021 is expected to hit $10 million, with what Pepe describes as “exponential growth” on the immediate horizon.

“This company will eventually become a unicorn and compete against other multi-billion dollar companies like Bankrate, Zebra and EverQuote,” he said.

The plan is for GetAQuote.com to eventually become a portal where consumers can get quotes for goods and services beyond insurance: auto insurance, a dog walker, a new roof, solar panels, a personal trainer.

MPX has continued to grow and now has 23 employees, with plans to grow to 50 employees per year from now on. GetAQuote.com is managed separately from MPX Insurance, although MPX only orders leads from Getquote.com.

When Pepe’s parents (Marcio and Lilian), who were both doctors, divorced, his mother married an American citizen from Saratoga, California, and he and his mother became American citizens.

Being in the US and the lessons he has learned from tennis are two things Pepe credits as having led him to his success and built his successful business models.

“I feel very fortunate to be a US citizen living in the most incredible country in the world,” he said.