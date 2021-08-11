Sports
Boys Hockey: Former Clarkson, St. Lawrence Coach Appointed to Lead Northwood Prep | Sport
Massena-born and former Clarkson and St. Lawrence men’s hockey coach Mark Morris is the next Northwood Schools head hockey coach, Northwood announced on Tuesday.
Morris, a former athlete and coach at Lake Placid prep school, will serve as team leader for the second time, coaching there from 2004-06 as well. The school is scheduled to play in the newly created Prep Hockey Conference that will feature six of North America’s best pre-hockey programs.
Northwood’s focus on integrity and a commitment to excellence are some of the many reasons the school holds a special place in my heart, and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to serve as a hockey coach and mentor to continue its rich tradition. grow, Morris, 63, said in a statement.
Morris, the leader of all wins as a coach at Clarkson, served as the head hockey coach for men at St. Lawrence University in Canton from 2016-19. He also coached for the Manchester Monarchs and Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League and was an assistant coach for the NHL’s Florida Panthers.
As impressive as his breadth of experience and (won) record, it’s even more important at our age that Mark is truly one of the best spell teachers, said Mike Maher, principal of the school at Northwoods. …At every level he has coached, the players stay on the same page and compete with intensity, character and sportsmanship.
Morris, who played college hockey at Colgate University and played professionally for the AHL’s New Haven Nighthawks, started as an assistant coach at SLU under head coach Joe Marsh. He was then hired by Clarkson as head coach in 1988 and led the Golden Knights for 14 seasons, scoring a record of 306-156-42 and being named ECAC Coach of the Year twice, taking the Golden Knights to three ECAC titles. tournament titles and nine NCAA titles. Tournament moorings.
Clarkson fired Morris in 2002 after an incident with player Zach Schwan during morning practice, leading to an investigation by the school. Clarkson fired Morris after he refused to participate in the university’s investigation.
Morris then worked as a volunteer coach with the Vancouver Canucks and as an assistant with the Saginaw Spirit junior team. He moved to Northwood Prep the following year. He was then hired by the Los Angeles Kings to coach the Manchester, NH, team. Morris coached there from 2006-14, developing many of the players who won the 2012 and 2014 Stanley Cups for the Kings, and has a career span of 339-223-67.
Morris went on to work as an assistant with the Panthers for a season, then coached the AHLs Checkers before being hired by SLU in 2016.
Morris replaced Canton native Greg Carvel at SLU and his first Saints team went 17-13-7 in 2016-17. But after the departures of several players, the Saints went 8-27-2 in 2017-18 and was 6-29-2 in 2018-19. Morris was investigated by the school in 2017-18 for alleged abuse of players, but he was acquitted.
Morris’ college coaching record stands at 331-196-51.
