Linda Kappos made her way to victory in the table tennis tournament | Lithgow Mercury





sports, local sports, Charolais and Smashes have cut a generous gap between themselves and the bottom two and it looks like they will play the grand semi-final within a few weeks of the sixth round of the Lithgow Table Tennis Association Winter Competition at the Old Trades Hall. Smashes dropped the first rubber 2-1 against Choppers, but dominated from then on. Smashes tore through the next six rubbers, dropping just one game, for a match-winning 13-3 lead, and finally taking the loot, 16-5. The two-player Smashes team, consisting of Linda and Matthew Kappos, completely overwhelmed their opponents, with Linda putting in a fantastic result of 10-1 and Matthew 6-4. Leon Rust (4-4) was able to break even for Choppers, but Maurie Poole (1-6) and Sharnie Roberts (0-6) found it difficult. The showdown between Charolais and Grippers was much closer and Grippers, after their first win of the season the week before, looked to challenge the leading competition Charolais as they won the opening rubber 2-0. READ MORE: An 8-2 run by Charolais to go up 8-4 seemed to restore the natural order of things, but Grippers fought back to tie it at 8-all and in the doubles the two sides were locked again on 10 -all. Charolais, however, showed why they are title favorites, claiming both doubles, 2-0 and 2-1 respectively, to cap off a hard-fought 14-11 win. An all-around team performance from Charolais saw Peter Jaccoud and Sean Jenkins both set 4-3 records, while Shane Eagle finished 2-4. Lou Kappos (5-2) was the only Gripper to come on the upside, with Pauline Wellfare 3-4 and Mark McAulay 2-4. Points Score: Charolais 20, Smashes 15, Grippers 9, Choppers 8. This week’s matches: Round 7; Smashes v Grippers. Charolais vs Choppers. We depend on subscription revenues to support our journalism. If you can, register here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. /images/transform/v1/crop/frm/37qTRiw9gHRe7AczHzCfjaK/75c8dde3-e80c-4ea3-8bd6-3b2895dacf8b_rotated_90.JPG/r0_425_3200_2233_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

