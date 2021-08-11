Hall of Fame Chicago Blackhawks goalkeeper Tony Esposito dies aged 78

CHICAGO — Tony Esposito, the trailblazing Hall of Fame goalkeeper who played nearly his entire 16-year career with the Chicago Blackhawks, has died after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer, the team announced Tuesday. He was 78.

Esposito made his Montreal debut during the 1968-69 season, appearing in 13 games. He was then left unprotected with the Canadiens deep in the goalkeepers and taken by the Blackhawks in an intraleague draft for $25,000, an investment that paid immediate dividends to a team that finished last in its division.

Esposito helped the Blackhawks to first place, demonstrating his butterfly style to post a 2.17 goals against average and 15 shutouts, still a modern record for an NHL goalkeeper. He won the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s rookie of the year, as well as the Vezina Trophy given to the best goalkeeper. He also won the Vezina in 1972 and 1974.

“Tony has been one of the most important and popular figures in franchise history as we celebrate nearly 100 years,” said Blackhawks chairman Rocky Wirtz. “Four generations of our family – my grandfather Arthur, my father Bill, my son Danny and I – were blessed by his work ethic as a Hall of Fame goalkeeper, but more importantly, by his presence and spirit.”

Tony Esposito, seen here in 2016, is Chicago’s career leader with 418 wins and 74 shutouts. His overall record of 423-306-151 ranks 10th in league history. In 1988 he was inducted into the Hall of Fame. AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File

Esposito came from Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, across the St. Mary’s River from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. He helped Michigan Tech to an NCAA championship in 1965. His older brother, Phil, was a star in his own right, a Hall of Fame center who played 18 seasons in the NHL.

The youngster Esposito’s first NHL start was on December 5, 1958 against Boston — and his brother Phil scored twice off him, but Tony made 33 saves and the game ended 2-2.

Commissioner Gary Bettman called him “a beloved member of the hockey family.”

“It was Esposito’s style, charisma and heart that made him most endeared to hockey fans, not just in Chicago but across the NHL,” Bettman said. “The hockey world will miss him greatly.”

Esposito helped Chicago to the playoffs in 14 seasons. The Blackhawks reached the Stanley Cup Finals in 1971 and 1973, losing each time to its former team, Montreal.

He is Chicago’s career leader with 418 wins and 74 shutouts. His overall record of 423-306-151 ranks 10th in league history. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1988 and joined his brother.

The Blackhawks knocked out Esposito’s No. 35 on November 20, 1988 and paid tribute to him again on March 19, 2008. He was named team ambassador at a pregame ceremony attended by franchise icons and former teammates Bobby Hull and Stan Mikita. In 2017, he was selected by the league as one of the “100 Greatest Players in NHL History.”

Esposito leaves behind his wife Marilyn, sons Mark and Jason, and grandchildren Lauren and Kamryn. His brother Phil, 79, does radio work for the Tampa Bay Lightning, which he helped found.

The Esposito family said in a statement from the Blackhawks that “Chicago felt like home from the moment Tony first arrived in 1969, thanks to the Wirtz family and those 18,000 Blackhawks fans who treated him like family at the stadium every night. or lose or tie.”

“As we mourn Tony’s passing, we cherish the memories and affection when he was a player and later as an ambassador,” the family said. “We are eternally grateful for your support and we feel blessed to now be able to pray during a difficult time. Tony was a private person, but he felt your love and he loved you too.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.