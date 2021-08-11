Cricket: Black Caps coach Gary Stead on squad depth and the three ‘exciting’ new players making their debut

Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears and Cole McConchie. Photos / Photo sports

Black Caps coach Gary Stead believes the talent coming out of New Zealand cricket is at his “strongest point” since he can remember, exemplified by the 32 players selected for the team’s packed schedule for the coming months, including three potential debutants .

The Black Caps have named their 15-man squad for the Twenty20 World Cup in October, along with two more squads for the Bangladesh (five T20s) and Pakistan (three ODIs and five T20s) tours starting next month.

In an unprecedented move, Stead and the Black Caps selectors yesterday named all three squads, including new coaches, with the aim of balancing the workload and prioritizing the well-being of the players ahead of the busy schedule, with the aim of balancing the workload and prioritizing the well-being of players ahead of the busy schedule. additional complication the resumption of the suspended IPL season.

“As far as I can remember, this will be the strongest point from a squad perspective,” Stead said of the squad, noting the depth of the bowling options in the team. “I think it’s 32 players who will play for us in the next three series. If you think about that and what that looks like in the big picture, I think it’s exciting that that depth can still be built up and what a fairly natural way still with some of those limitations that were around us.”

While there will be a lot of focus on the T20 World Cup squad, Stead also paid tribute to three potential future stars of the international game who will make their debuts on the upcoming tour of Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Those tours will introduce new faces such as Canterbury all-rounder Cole McConchie and Wellington paceman Ben Sears, along with the debut of acclaimed 21-year-old Rachin Ravindra, who traveled with the test team on the Black Caps tour of England and the World. Test Championship, but has yet to earn his first cap.

“It’s exciting for Cole,” Stead said. “I think when you reign [Mitchell] Santner and [Ish] Sodhi out for the early stages, and [Todd] If things don’t go well with Astle at first, you start looking around to see who the next options are on the table.

“Guys like Cole have been consistent for Canterbury. Whatever we like, he has some stroke depth for him. We are definitely looking at him to fill a role similar to Santner’s in what he does in terms from “I have a finishing type roll with the bat and can bowl at different stages of the innings. But he also brings experience. He’s been running Canterbury there for a while. I’m very excited about him.”

“Also excited for Ben Sears on the debut who is also an up and coming young guy with real pace. And Rachin Ravindra who admittedly went on the Black Caps tour on the last series and hasn’t played yet. Yet another really exciting youngster whose I expect him to play a lot for New Zealand in the future.”

Gary Stead talks to Rachin Ravindra. Photo / Photo sports

Another thing that excites Stead is the spin-friendly bowling conditions in Asia, which could give spin all-rounders McConchie and Ravindra and the rest of the spinners a chance to show their worth.

Regardless of whether spin will be a major factor in their upcoming series, Stead was grateful to have a range of options available.

“Exciting for those guys. I think sometimes the expectation is for the spin bowlers to go there and dominate, while it’s up to our whole squad to adapt to what’s out there in front of us. On a green wicket sometimes you expect the seam bowlers to run in and take six or seven wickets and that doesn’t always happen it’s still about making sure your expectations are under control and we’re really clear about what we’re trying to achieve on the tour .”

Stead and the rest of the T20 World Cup squad will miss the Bangladesh tour and three ODIs against Pakistan.

Wellington coach Glenn Pocknall will take on his international duties to lead the clashes between Bangladesh T20 and Pakistan ODI, alongside bowler Graeme Aldridge and former Sri Lankan batsman Thilan Samaraweera from the Northern Districts, while Black Caps bowling coach Shane Jurgensen pulls the strings for the T20 series against Pakistan.

Black Caps Squads

Bangladesh T20s & Pakistani ODIs: Tom Latham (c), Finn Allen, Hamish Bennett, Tom Blundell, Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry (ODI only), Scott Kuggeleijn, Cole McConchie, Henry Nicholls. Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears (T20 only), Blair Tickner, Will Young

Pakistani T20s: Tom Latham (c), Finn Allen, Todd Astle, Hamish Bennett, Tom Blundell, Mark Chapman, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Ajaz Patel, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Will Young

Twenty20 World Cup and India T20s: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne (16th man – injury coverage)

Upcoming tours

September Bangladesh (five T20s)

September + October Pakistan (three ODIs, five T20s)

October + November United Arab Emirates (T20 World Cup)

Nov + Dec India (two tests, three T20s)