program ranked top 25 job in NCAA





South Carolina football struggled for a majority of the Will Muschamp era, setting an overall record of 28-30 during its five-year stint. That contributed to a disappointing end to Steve Spurrier’s career, in which the Gamecocks won just three games, leading to a mid-season layoff. Still, South Carolina is just ten years away from the best run in the program’s history. The school has provided the team with fantastic facilities, a rich recruiting budget and a passionate fan base. Athletic Director Ray Tanner is loved by his colleagues and fellow coaches, and his department has seen the Gamecocks produce in all sports at the highest level (top 5 football finishes, College World Series titles, Final Four, etc.). While the Gamecocks are not necessarily considered in the same breath as, say, Alabama or Georgia when it comes to football success, there are benefits to coaching in South Carolina. We already mentioned the hiring and facility benefits. Those things, coupled with the fact that the Gamecocks play in the SEC, can make the South Carolina head coach job very attractive to those who want to lead a program. 24/7 Sports recently confirmed this in its top 25 rankings of the best jobs in college football. South Carolina came in at number 23. South Carolina is a top 20 revenue producer in college football, and recent facility improvements are giving the Gamecocks what they need to make some noise nationally. The Gamecocks have everything it takes to be successful, they just need to find the right man for the job. And while it’s considered one of the best gigs in the country, it doesn’t make it easy. South Carolina has to struggle through its annual SEC East schedule, along with an annual matchup with playoff contender Clemson to close out the year. Still, the Gamecocks are one of the biggest revenue streams in the sport, and college football is king in the south. What would make this job even more appealing is consistency. South Carolina is a program that seems to run to the top every now and then, only to fade from national relevance in between. The Gamecocks’ new head coach is trying to change that story as he aims to push South Carolina back to where it was just 10 years ago. In Shane Beamer’s final season with the team as recruiting coordinator, the Gamecocks played for an SEC title. They upset top-ranked Alabama and remained dominant over instate rival Clemson. Things have changed since then, but there is a way back. For that reason, this acting as head coach will continue to be one of the best in the sport.

