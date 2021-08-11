



Mukesh Tandon Tribune News Service Sonepat, 10 August Hockey players Neha Goyal, Nisha Warsi and Sharmila, who put in a stellar performance reaching the semi-finals of the Tokyo Olympics, returned home today with a rousing welcome. Beduusd We’ve been blown away by the kind of response we’ve gotten despite not winning a medal. The experience we have gained will serve us well. — Rani Rampal High in confidence After losing the first three games, the team was demoralized. But the team came back. Confidence level was high after beating Australia. — Neha Goyal Future looks rosy The team played well, but lost due to a sideburn. We beat the second best team in the world. The future of women’s hockey looks bright. — Nisha Warsic Their parents, hundreds of novice hockey players and members of the Sonepat Samaj Panchayat gathered at Maharana Pratap chowk on Sonepat-Delhi road to welcome the hockey stars. A procession was taken from Maharana Pratap Chowk to the hockey academy in the industrial area here, over a distance of 10 km. Several vehicles, tractors and two-wheelers decorated with flowers were part of the procession. A radiant Nisha said, ‘We never thought we would receive such a grand welcome. The team played well, but lost by a narrow margin. We beat the second best team in the world. The team has made a good start. The future looks bright.” Neha entered. “The three of us were very excited because it was our first Olympics. After losing the first three games, the team was demoralized. But the team came back. Confidence levels were high after beating Australia,” she said. Neha regretted not bringing a medal. However, she was hopeful that the team would win a medal in the next tournament. Sharmila thanked the people for the warm welcome. “After 41 years we have reached the semi-finals. It was a great moment for the team members. We start training after a break of 15 to 20 days.” The three visited the home of their coach Arjuna awardee Pritam Siwach before attending the hockey academy, where they had practiced for years. Hisar: Udita Duhan, one of the rising stars in Indian women’s hockey, returned home tonight with a warm welcome from her mother Geeta Devi, relatives, friends, fans and city hockey coach Azad Singh Malik.

