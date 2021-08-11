Table Toppers – Chinadaily.com.cn





Gold medalist Xu Xin of China shows off his gold medal in Tokyo on August 6, 2021. [Photo/Agencies]

Chinese rowers bolster global supremacy after hard-fought Tokyo campaign Team China proved that it is still the undisputed powerhouse of world table tennis by taking home four of the five gold medals offered at the Tokyo Olympics. Losing to Japan in the mixed doubles final was the only downside in an otherwise flawless campaign at the Games. Liu Guoliang, president of the China Table Tennis Association, a former two-time Olympic champion, stressed that while China’s world champions sometimes make their supremacy seem easy, maintaining their high standards game after game is anything but easy. “I am very moved now. Especially after we missed the mixed doubles gold, the whole team has put a huge pressure on their shoulders. Only we know how difficult it was,” said Liu after China took the gold in the men’s team won. “We have our own goals and we are determined to defend China’s honor on the table. We have been fighting and preparing for five years. Everyone has put in a lot of effort. The pressure our players are under is unimaginable to others.” “Under such difficult circumstances, we still showed our strength. We managed to win the four gold medals: men’s and women’s singles, as well as the men’s and women’s team events. We defended our titles and that proved that our efforts are paying off .” China has now collected 32 of the 37 gold medals since the sport debuted at the Games in 1988. But is China’s dominance healthy for the state of the global game? “The idea that table tennis in other countries suffers if we win too much gold is just not true. Some people harbor such opinions, but I don’t think they are objective,” said Liu. “For example, in football and basketball, European countries and the US are at the highest level. But that does not mean that the Chinese players of these sports will stop trying. In fact, that just motivates us to try even harder. “In table tennis, Team China has had the best results so far, but will the Japanese team or the South Korean team stop surpassing us? To beat China, they have to put in years of effort. This is the appeal of competitive sports. “

