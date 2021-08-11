Sports
With a comfortable lead, White Sox can’t resist: we want to peak in October, want to be better
MINNEAPOLIS Shortstop Tim Anderson Says He Can’t Tell You What The White Sox Record Is. He knows they lead the Indians by about 10 games in the AL Central. But he can assure you that they will not give up.
It would be easy to look at how many games there were and get lazy and think a game doesn’t matter, when every game matters, Anderson told the Sun-Times on Tuesday. You look at it day by day and you understand what you were trying to do to win a championship. You have fun, enjoy the moment and don’t think about a 10-game lead.
After finishing a three-game series on Wednesday-afternoon against the Twins (48-65 on Tuesday), the Sox (67-46) can’t resist. Beginning with the Field of Dreams game against the Yankees in Dyersville, Iowa, on Thursday, a 14-game series against the Yankees, Athletics, Rays and Blue Jays awaits. They are all competing teams and the Sox record against teams with .500 records or better is 21-28. They were 46-18 against teams under .500.
Manager Tony La Russa led a 2011 Cardinals team that was back for the Wild Card on Aug. 10 and won the World Series, so he knows big leads can be had first hand. He led a Sox team in 1983 that won the AL West by 20 games and was quickly KOd by the Orioles in the ALCS, which was then the only round before the World Series.
Things happen.
Human nature is always a concern, La Russa said. But there are two ways we counter it. Number 1 is that if we stick to the goal of improvement, so if we can play ourselves until October, we want to peak in October, we want to be better than we are now. The only way you can do that is by getting better. The only way to get better is to understand what you need to work on, work on it, and execute it.
Whether it’s Lucas Giolito finding ways to piss himself off to create an angry, competitive mentality like he did when he threw a jewel at the Twins Monday, or caught Seby Zavala telling him to throw as if the score was 1 -0 was after the Sox scored seven runs in the first two innings, it’s all about maintaining a lead.
I’m all for that lead, said La Russa. We just watched The Last Dance with Michael [Jordan] and he would look for ways to get a chip on his shoulder. Anger, adrenaline, something to prove, that gives you that extra focus and power. I embrace it. I love it when I see it.
It is a very good way to play this game. Get some adrenaline.
Things couldn’t have fallen into place any better for the Sox. They recently added outfielders Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert back from injuries, Craig Kimbrel and Ryan Tepera to the bullpen and second baseman Cesar Hernandez in the trade, and catcher Yasmani Grandal (knee) is likely to go on a minor league rehab assignment soon.
The big lead allows the Sox pitchers to rest when needed.
We got people back where we need them and at the right time of year, said right-hander Lance Lynn, who starts the series finale against the Twins on Wednesday. We have Yas left to go back and [right-hander Evan Marshall] is also on the way back. Were in a good place and you can look at our team and see that at the end of the year everyone starts to get healthy and come together.
In the meantime, La Russa said, the training room, our strength guys, the coaches and the players themselves are constantly repeating the message to themselves.
It’s not just talking, La Russa said. That’s the message circulating through our clubhouse and therefore, knock on wood, we remain consistent.
