Faith, Family, Football: Interview FSU Legend Sammie Smith

*This interview was conducted prior to the death of Coach Bobby Bowden.

Florida State Hall of Famer and first round draft pick Sammie Smith has had an interesting journey through life and an interesting career overall.

Some would say he helped lay the groundwork for the FSU’s dynasty that began in the late ’80s; he ranks seventh on FSU’s all-time rushing yards record, on a list littered with first-round talent.

We had the chance to talk to Sammie about his time at FSU, his time with Coach Bowden, bowl games, mentorship and lots of other things.

He is currently the character development director for the Ole Miss Rebels and says his role in the… Fellowship of Christian Athletes is one of guidance.

So what was your most memorable moment, wearing the garnet and gold, both in personal performance and as a team?

Well, you know, when I came to the state of Florida, drawing was definitely a bonus moment. And when I watched that class that we came in with validated and became solid, Deion and Odell Haggins were part of my class Pat Tomberlin. We had [Chip] Ferguson and Peter Tom Willis, you know, just a bunch of guys from my high school teammates Anthony Williams, Kenny Carr. And so that class was just, in my opinion, a great class. And we came here with the idea of ​​making Florida State a National Championship contender. I think by the time we left there, we did.

We weren’t lucky enough to win one, that Miami team was an eyesore. But in 1987 man, we had them 19 behind and I think up to three by the half, in a game we were a really, really good football team, and should have won, and that’s the most painful game I’ve ever been in in the state of Florida was to let them come back. I think they won that game twenty-seven, twenty-six or something like that. There was one point where at the end we went for two to try and win the game, we didn’t want to equalize what we could have had and then go on and win the rest of our games and finish the season to shut down, among the best two or three teams in the country. That was a memory.

My freshman year with red shirt would have been 86. And that was a year with the rainy games, the dive in the Doak or whatever you want to call it, man, that was a heartbreaking game [1986 FSU vs UF] also, you know, a big run was recalled. The phantom hold call, they called a hold on Herb Gainer who – to this day we still don’t see that – for a touchdown run that would have sealed the win for us. But then we started our streak. And so that’s one of the things I’m proud of is that we flipped that series and I think we’ve won two or three times in a row while we were there against Florida. And that continued after we left.

Did you know as a team, did you feel like you were about to embark on one of the greatest college football runs in history?

I mean, my last two years in the state of Florida, I felt like we were as good as any team in the country, and the players we were going to get there were of the caliber of players that could make us would continue to be a national contender and to be able to compete for a championship at the national level every year. And of course that went on. And then finally, I think it was 93, they finally got over the hump and were able to win one for Coach Bowden. And it’s just the tradition of winning that started with that 87 team and continues for the next 14 years. It was just great. It was a great time, a great time to be Seminole.

So back to eighty-six, to the All-American Bowl, a lot of people consider that your breakout game, 205 yards, two touchdowns. What was it like for you personally to achieve that feat, MVP?

It kind of confirmed the player I could be. God gave me the help to be healthy and to go out and play. And it took me the following year excited about the prospects of being a great team in the first place and having the chance to compete and have a chance to make a phenomenal offense and a decent, overall great be a football team. That was my coming out party. I also remember how concerned we were at the time that Coach Bowden might leave and take that Alabama job. So we had to go out and perform. We were certainly made better and were blessed by his stay in the state of Florida. I don’t think anyone at the time could help that team the way he did and bring the state of Florida to national prominence. I thank God he stayed right where he needed to be. I was blessed with some really good bowling games. My last bowling game would be the 89. have been sugar bowl against chestnut brown. I need to win the MVP of that game. They show it on the throwback SEC channel from time to time. We did business that year.

So what do you do now be Miss?

I spend pretty much all my time on the football program, with the guys at staff meetings, and however I can help with the recruiting, you know where recruits come from. I spend time with those families who are interested in what their children are offered to grow outside of football, to grow as young men.

That is amazing. It is always good to have such people. Speaking of good people, speaking of Bobby Bowden, do you have a memory of him that other people may not know or would like to share?

I have a lot of memories but I think one of the most profound things Coach Bowden shared with me and the instruction and guidance he gave me came off the pitch, and it came after I was in a position to consider I took this role where I am now, working here at Ole Miss. I called him for advice if I should take this opportunity offered to me by the coach [Hugh] Freeze, then he was the coach here. He said, Sammie, remember that God is not concerned about your ability, He equips us to do what He asks of us. So it’s not about your abilities, but about your availability. So make yourself available to those young men and those coaches. If you take on that role, I think you’ll be phenomenal with that.

His legacy will be left in me by that advice he gave me.

I will never forget the night I would commit myself. Coach Bowden came to my house and was so happy [I was committing to FSU] and I had one of the alumni there who was a really good friend of mine, Ed Brooks, and I told Brooks that I was going to do this. I said I’m going to tell them I want to go to Michigan, but I’m going to commit [to Florida State] this evening. Sure enough Coach Bowden, he sits down and sat there, we talk and I start to share with him how much I appreciate the work they’ve done recruiting me to Florida State, a great school. I said, You know, my heart told me I had to go to Michigan to play football and that’s where I decided to play.

Boy, you could have heard a pin drop in my house, and in the end I had to break the silence saying, Coach, man, I’m just kidding, I’m going to be a Seminole. And he says, Dadgummit, you gladly gave me a heart attack! So just fond memories of him. And he certainly had an impact on my life and many other young lives.

Has anyone on the new staff contacted you and how do you think head coach Mike Norvell is doing so far? It’s a little hard to judge if last year was a COVID year and all, but how do you think he’s doing overall?

How do I think Mike Norvell is doing? I think he’s doing phenomenal. Being with Ole Miss [vs. Memphis], he played our man, and that team he put together was a thorn. He beat us. That last year, we went there and it was a, you know, a close game, I think it was a very low scoring game, it was no indication of how we could score here at Ole Miss at all, he put a defense on the field that was heated, and they came to play and his attack was enormous. So when he got that job [at Florida State] I was so happy because I felt in my heart that he was competing at the highest level, against the SEC to play against us here at Ole Miss. And even in the league he was in, he played at the highest level, so I’m excited he got the job. He’s put together a great staff there, he’s recruiting at a high level and I really expect the program to be trending the way Florida State fans are used to seeing, and that’s Florida State football to compete and play. I think he will absolutely turn that program around and bring a new kind of energy there, and change the culture that has somehow been lost.

That’s good to hear, especially from someone like you. Honestly, those were just about all the questions I had. What would your advice be to any young person who is struggling or has made mistakes early in life or in their career?

Humility that would be my advice to a really whole coaching staff, to the players, to everyone in the building who has a role in a program. Id share the same thing with Florida State players and their coaches. If everyone in the building pursued humility, that would mean putting other people before yourself and focusing entirely on who God means, and more on us, and less on me as a team. That’s the winning ingredient. If you can get everyone to do that and care about the man next to them, to have an impact on others, it affects everyone around them in an impactful way. If you can do that, then the sky is the limit.

Thank you so much to Sammie Smith for joining us!