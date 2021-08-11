Anand Mahindra praises Odisha’s stadium plan, says ‘All states should emulate’

Business magnate Anand Mahindra is so impressed with the Odisha government’s latest infrastructure plan that he took to Twitter to praise the state.

In addition, Mahindra suggested that other states follow up on Odisha’s new infrastructure project.

This week, the government of Odisha pledged to build 89 multi-purpose indoor stadiums in various urban areas of the state following India’s recent success at the Tokyo Olympics.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved the 89 multi-purpose indoor stadiums with sports utility, disaster shelters and field hospitals at a total project cost of 693.35 crore.

The stadiums, under the Urban Sports Infrastructure Development Project, will be completed over the next 18 months.

Shortly after the announcement of the government of Odisha, Mahindra and Mahindra chairman Anand Mahindra called the project “fantastic.”

The business magnate said: “Investments in infrastructure create productive assets and a multiplier effect on economic activity and employment. Infrastructure that can multitask and be deployed during medical and environmental crises (2 biggest future threats) is brilliant”.

The 89 multi-purpose will be incorporated in areas such as Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Rourkela under the 5T (Teamwork, Technology, Transparency, Timely Completion Leads to Transformation) initiative of the state government to transform the sports field in Odisha.

The stadiums called Biju Patnaik Indoor stadium will be built at three municipal corporations (Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Rourkela), 30 municipalities and 52 NACs, said Tusharkanti Behera, Minister of Youth Welfare.

The state government will spend 10.15 crores for the construction of each stadium at Municipal Corporation Cities and Municipalities while: 6.40 crore will be spent for building such stadium in NACs (notified area councils).

The stadiums will have facilities for playing badminton, table tennis, yoga, gymnasium and others.

The stadiums can be used as community shelters during disasters such as cyclones, floods etc. In times of pandemics, the stadium can be converted into a field hospital with 50 beds (NAC model) or 100 beds (municipal model), the minister said.

