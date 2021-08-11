Bill Belichick looks forward to confronting Ron Rivera’s ‘hard-nosed’ Washington team





Bill Belichick and Ron Rivera have met as head coaches several times over the past decade, twice in the regular season and multiple times in the preseason. On Thursday, Belichick’s Patriots take on Rivera again to kick off the preseason in a game that airs exclusively on NBC-4 and NBC Sports Washington at 7:30 PM with Washington Football Kickoff Live at 6:30 PM on NBCSW. But this time with Rivera the boss of the Washington Football Team, not the Carolina Panthers. While Belichick has yet to face a Rivera-led team from Washington, the longtime New England head coach expects the Burgundy and Gold to come out with the same toughness and style that defined Rivera’s Carolina Panthers teams. “Of course a good football team, well coached,” Belichick told reporters on Tuesday. “Coach Rivera has always done a good job. [He did a] good job in Carolina and had some success in Washington last year. I think he’s doing a great job with a good, solid base team. They are tough and physical. So this is a great opportunity.” Belichick went on to say that he “always liked” playing Rivera-led teams in the preseason, as the Washington coach does well to keep his team prepared and fundamentally healthy. “We’ve played against Carolina quite a few times since I was here when Ron was there,” Belichick said. “These are good games for teams, for us to work on our bases and techniques and see good, solid, hard and tough football.” [team] that he teaches.” On Tuesday, Rivera was asked what he most admires about Belichick. The Washington boss was equally complimentary, praising Belichick for his achievements and admitting that he is always trying to learn from the legendary Patriots coach. “I appreciate looking at him and trying to understand the things he’s doing and seeing what’s happening with his team,” Rivera said. “He actually had a dynasty, and now they’re rebuilding and it’s going to be fun to watch. He’s one of those guys you can learn from while you watch.” Rivera also specifically mentioned Andy Reid — with whom he worked in Philadelphia — and Pete Carroll in Seattle as two coaches that he always tries to watch and learn from. “This is really a competition of begging, borrowing and stealing. You watch what happens, use what they do,” Rivera said. Washington’s preseason game against New England will air on NBC-4 and NBC Sports Washington at 7:30 PM. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. with Washington Football Kickoff Live on NBC Sports Washington.

