County Championship Division Two | Catering now on sale | News





County Championship Division Two | Catering now on sale August 10, 2021 Gloucestershire Cricket is pleased to announce that hospitality for the two Division Two LV = Insurance County Championship matches against Northamptonshire and Durham is now on sale! Opposition Match date Northamptonshire Aug 30 – Sep 02 Durham Sept 21 – Sept 24 We look forward to welcoming members and supporters back to the Bristol County Ground for these two LV=Insurance County Championship matches as the 2021 season draws to a close. Together with our new partners, Chair unique, hospitality has never been easier to book online! The Grace Room – £60 + VAT per person For a lively atmosphere perfect for entertaining, look no further than The Grace Room. Named after cricket legend WG Grace (who captained our first senior game), this shared facility can accommodate up to 300 guests who will enjoy the highest quality food and business entertainment. The Grace Room offers stunning views over the ground, allowing guests to experience the best action of the day while our friendly and professional staff attend to their every need. Book here Private Box – £70 + VAT per person This exclusive package is perfect for those who want to host the ultimate game day experience. Enjoy a day of cricket from the comfort of your private balcony with access. Guests in our hospitality boxes can take advantage of the hosted bar service and enjoy delicious dishes inspired by the local cuisine. The luxury hospitality boxes can accommodate eight to twelve guests and are the perfect setting to enjoy a day of top-level cricket. Inquire now In collaboration with one of the main club sponsors; Cayman Islands Ministry of Tourism, we are pleased to announce that with every hospitality booking made, you will have the exclusive chance to enter a draw to win a vacation for two to the Cayman Islands. You will find more information about this in the Hospitality booking confirmation. For questions or concerns, please contact Jess Jones at: 0117 910 8022 or by email at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gloscricket.co.uk/news/county-championship-division-two-hospitality-on-sale-now/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos