5 takeaways as Aaron Nesmith leads Celtics to Summer League win

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 10: Romeo Langford #9 of the Boston Celtics dunks against Davon Reed #34 of the Denver Nuggets during the 2021 NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on August 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Celtics improved to 2-0 in the Las Vegas Summer League on Tuesday after a stellar performance by Aaron Nesmith as the Celtics claimed a 107-82 win over the Nuggets.

Here are the takeaways.

1. Nesmith caused some consternation among Celtics fans with a 1-for-8 appearance from behind the 3-point line in his Summer League opener, but he roared back with seven triples in nine tries on Tuesday, scoring 33 points out of 18 shots .

Asked about his struggles, Nesmith said he was upset about his performance, but he stuck to his routine.

“Yesterday at the gym, I made sure I got through the same routine,” Nesmith said. “Nothing changed, kept the same confidence, put it in my shot and just shot it the way I know I can and can every day.”

Interestingly enough, not all of Nesmith’s shots were spot-up three-pointers.