5 takeaways as Aaron Nesmith leads Celtics to Summer League win

Celtics

Romeo Langford

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 10: Romeo Langford #9 of the Boston Celtics dunks against Davon Reed #34 of the Denver Nuggets during the 2021 NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on August 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that by downloading and/or using this photo, User agrees to the terms of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Celtics improved to 2-0 in the Las Vegas Summer League on Tuesday after a stellar performance by Aaron Nesmith as the Celtics claimed a 107-82 win over the Nuggets.

Here are the takeaways.

1. Nesmith caused some consternation among Celtics fans with a 1-for-8 appearance from behind the 3-point line in his Summer League opener, but he roared back with seven triples in nine tries on Tuesday, scoring 33 points out of 18 shots .

Asked about his struggles, Nesmith said he was upset about his performance, but he stuck to his routine.

“Yesterday at the gym, I made sure I got through the same routine,” Nesmith said. “Nothing changed, kept the same confidence, put it in my shot and just shot it the way I know I can and can every day.”

Interestingly enough, not all of Nesmith’s shots were spot-up three-pointers.

In college, Nesmith was a knockdown jump shooter, but he scored in different ways and was particularly good on the move: curling around screens and fading from side to side to see his defender sleeping. He can straighten his body quickly, which bodes well if he improves his handle.

After Nesmith shot 52 percent from deep into his second college season, the NBA defenses were able to close. In response, Nesmith said he’s been working on scoring in several ways.

“I’m working on some shots that I saw last season that I couldn’t get,” he said. “So a lot of them are disputed shots. When I get into the NBA I’ll be labeled a shooter, so a lot of people will try to get me off the line. So I’m working on ways to make myself look better, finding little pockets so I can get the ball off, working on my release time and shooting over people.”

2. After scoring seven three-pointers in the opening game of the Summer League, Payton Pritchard spent much of Tuesday’s game distributing. He finished with 12 assists, 21 points and eight rebounds.

As we said on Sunday, don’t be surprised if Pritchard doesn’t finish the Summer League session. He doesn’t seem to need it.

“One thing we talked about was he learned to manage the game, now he has to manage his teammates and make sure he makes them better on every possession,” said Celtics Summer League coach Joe Mazzulla. “And I thought he did today.”

3. Newcomer Bruno Fernando endeared himself to Celtics fans almost immediately during his post-match press conference when asked about his all-time favorite Celtic.

“That’s a good idea: Kevin Garnett,” Fernando said. “That’s my all-time favorite player. I always looked up to him.

“I remember my days in high school, my days in college, and I watched a lot of his highlights. I remember going to LA one time and training during my freshman year and I really wanted to meet him. “I was training with Rasheed Wallace and I know that’s a good friend of his. I really wanted to meet KG, but I didn’t get the chance.”

Fernando – who?was part of the trade that shipped Tristan Thompson and brought Kris Dunn back – made his Celtics debut with the Summer League squad on Tuesday.

“I always want to play,” Fernando said. “I even said that on the bench: You can only play the basketball game for so long, so every chance you get to play the basketball game, you definitely take it.”

Fernando is an important asset for two reasons. First, the Celtics take a closer look at the lanky, energetic big man. Second, the Summer League guards and wings can use a player who replicates what a real great NBA man can do.

“He brought a lot of energy as the anchor of our defense, he communicates well and he was a physical presence in the paint,” said Mazulla. “So I think in a game like this, in his first game back, he had a positive influence on our boys.”

4. In the first half, Fernando assisted on a savage dunk from Romeo Langford – the kind of finish Langford hasn’t shown since high school.

Here’s a look.

Fernando loved it.

“It was fantastic,” said Fernando. “It was a great dive. I told him in the locker room that I was just happy he could give me an assist.

“But I was more thrilled than anything about the dunk. We needed that to fuel the energy at that point in the game and he came up with a big move that did that for us and I reacted and was happy with it.”

Langford finished with eight points on 2-for-4 shooting.

5. Yam Madar was again difficult on defense, but he struggled to stay in front of the opposing guards and went 0-for-3 from the field.

“He just has to be solid,” Mazzulla said. “It’s hard. It’s a fine line. If you ask people to pressure the ball, if you ask them to get in the ball and pick it up high, there’s clearly more room on the floor for the handler to attack so just find that balance and put pressure on the ball but stay firm and don’t reach his man and keep up front.

“If he’s solid, he’s a very good ball defender.”

The Celtics play again at 7 p.m. EST on Thursday.

