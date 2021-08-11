Arizona football experiments with split squad drills





The Arizona coaching staff has been experimenting ways to get its young players as many reps as possible this preseason. On Sunday, 10 plays five were played, twice at the end of practice for them to hone their knowledge of the playbook. On Tuesday, things went to a whole new extreme, as the roster was divided into two exhibition groups. The first consisted mainly of young players. They practiced in the morning. The second group contained players at or near the top of the depth chart. They practiced in the evening. It’s a new format, something I’m not used to, but I really like it, said offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll, who added that it was Jedd Fishside A. We had a great time with it. The guys have had a great workout so this is a good size. The NCAA limits the number of hours student athletes are allowed to practice per week. However, it does not limit the number of hours coaches can coach. So as long as the staff is willing to take the time to run its own two-a-day, it can take a deep look at the roster and keep the young players engaged. The nice thing for the young guys is that we can tone it down a bit in terms of the tenet. I think that’s more important, said the linebackers coach Keith Dudzinskic. Sometimes when you get started you take some things for granted that these guys may not know. So it was a good opportunity for us to really install, teach, go back to basics, basics, and look for guys who will show up on the football field athletically. Some young players like freshman tight end Alex Lines and running backs Jalen John and Stevie Rocker Jr. practiced at night, as they seem poised to make an immediate impact this season. Meanwhile, some older players like grad transfer quarterback Jordan McCloud practiced with the morning group. They were like our varsity for today, Dudzinski said. Teach them to coach them hard, see what they can do, put them in situations with a little pressure and see how they react. Some guys got up and some guys have to keep working. Still no divorce at QB Although McCloud is practicing in the morning, suggests he is lagging Gunner Cruz and Will Plummer in the quarterback league, Carroll, as Jedd Fish, don’t believe theres much separation between QBs yet. This is now a day and a half in pads, so we were just getting started, said Carroll. Probably a few days from now hopefully it starts to show. The Wildcats are off Tuesday before resuming training on Wednesday. Shout out to Coach O When asked what kind of strides Arizona’s offensive line has made since the spring, Carroll gave a shoutout to the new strength and conditioning coach. Tyler Owens, which received high praise this preseason. They’ve done a great job with their body compositions, Carroll said. They’ve lost the bad weight and they’ve added good weight, which we can’t ask for more than that. They are stronger, more explosive, they are faster.

