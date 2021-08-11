Tony Esposito, Nimble Hall of Fame goalkeeper known as Tony O, dies aged 78

Tony Esposito, who as a rookie in his first of 15 NHL seasons as a Chicago Blackhawks goalkeeper, recorded an astonishing 15 shutouts and earned the nickname Tony O, died Tuesday, the Blackhawks announced. He was 78.

The cause was pancreatic cancer, the team said. It was not immediately clear where he died.

Esposito, who played all but 13 games of his 16-season NHL career with Chicago, joined the Blackhawks for the 1969-70 season, winning the Calder Trophy as rookie of the year and the first of three Vezina trophies as the best goalkeeper in the league. . He was an early pioneer of the butterfly style of goaltending, falling to the knees and spreading the gaiters in an era when stand-up was rife.

Esposito was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1988, four years after his older brother Phil, a forward who was one of the most prolific goalscorers in NHL history with Chicago, the Boston Bruins and the Rangers. In 2017, as the NHL approached its 100th anniversary, both Tony and Phil Esposito were named as one of the leagues 100 best players.

Tony Espositos 423 wins rank 10 on NHL’s career list for goalkeepers. Chicago retired his number 35 in 1988 and he had served as a team ambassador since 2008.