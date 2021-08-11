Sports
Tony Esposito, Nimble Hall of Fame goalkeeper known as Tony O, dies aged 78
Tony Esposito, who as a rookie in his first of 15 NHL seasons as a Chicago Blackhawks goalkeeper, recorded an astonishing 15 shutouts and earned the nickname Tony O, died Tuesday, the Blackhawks announced. He was 78.
The cause was pancreatic cancer, the team said. It was not immediately clear where he died.
Esposito, who played all but 13 games of his 16-season NHL career with Chicago, joined the Blackhawks for the 1969-70 season, winning the Calder Trophy as rookie of the year and the first of three Vezina trophies as the best goalkeeper in the league. . He was an early pioneer of the butterfly style of goaltending, falling to the knees and spreading the gaiters in an era when stand-up was rife.
Esposito was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1988, four years after his older brother Phil, a forward who was one of the most prolific goalscorers in NHL history with Chicago, the Boston Bruins and the Rangers. In 2017, as the NHL approached its 100th anniversary, both Tony and Phil Esposito were named as one of the leagues 100 best players.
Tony Espositos 423 wins rank 10 on NHL’s career list for goalkeepers. Chicago retired his number 35 in 1988 and he had served as a team ambassador since 2008.
Esposito, who won a Stanley Cup as reserve goalkeeper with Montreal in 1969, played a key role for Chicago in two trips to the finals, in 1971 and 1973, but the Blackhawks lost to the Canadiens both times.
In the 1969-70 season, Esposito recorded 15 shutouts, an unparalleled figure for the modern NHL era. George Hainsworth holds the record for most shutouts in a season, recording 22 during the 1928-29 season with the Montreal Canadiens. Two other goalkeepers from the 1920s divide the figure of 15 shutouts in a season.
Tony was one of the most important and popular figures in franchise history as we approached its 100th anniversary, Rocky Wirtz, the team president, said in a statement. pronunciation. Four generations of our family, my grandfather Arthur, my father Bill, my son Danny and I were blessed by his work ethic as a Hall of Fame keeper, but more importantly, by his presence and spirit.
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement: From his arrival in the Windy City in the late 1960s, through an illustrious playing career and decades as a franchise icon, Tony has left an indelible mark on the ice and in the community about over the years. next 52 years.
Anthony James Esposito was born on April 23, 1943 in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, the son of steel company manager Patrick Esposito and Frances DiPietro.
He wanted to be a hockey player as long as I can remember and after school and on weekends, the two brothers Phil, who is 14 months older, shuffled to the ice rink with their gear loaded onto a toboggan run.
Esposito attended Michigan Tech, where he was a three-time first-team All-America roster, and where he helped the team win the 1964-65 NCAA Championship. Esposito reached the NHL at a time when playing in college was generally not seen as a path to professional hockey.
With a bachelor’s degree in business administration, he tried his luck as a professional hockey player. I’ll give it three years and see what I can do, he recalled in a… interview for the Hockey Hall of Fame.
After two seasons in the minor leagues with Vancouver and Houston, he started his first NHL game with the Montreal Canadiens against his brothers Boston Bruins. The game ended in a 2-2 draw, and Phil Esposito scored both Boston goals. His mother accused him of trying to ruin his brothers’ careers before it even started, but Phil assured her that Tony had done the right thing.
The following season, Tony Esposito was claimed on waivers by Chicago.
In the years he captained the Blackhawks net and played behind future Hall of Famers like Bobby Hull, Stan Mikita and Denis Savard, he won more than 400 games with one team. He is one of only three goalkeepers to hold that accolade, alongside Martin Brodeur of the Devils and Henrik Lundqvist of the Rangers.
After retiring as a player in 1984, Esposito was named general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1988. In his first year with the Penguins, Esposito led the team to the Stanley Cup playoffs, ending a six-year spell after the drought season.
In addition to his brother, his wife, Marilyn, are survivors; his sons, Mark and Jason; and his grandchildren, Lauren and Kamryn, according to the statement from Blackhawks.
Esposito later became a scout for the Tampa Bay Lightning, who helped Phil Esposito find it. In a statement on Tuesday, the Lightning said Tony Esposito played an integral part in laying the groundwork for a successful franchise in the Sunshine State when many thought it was impossible.
2017, Phil Esposito told NHL.com that Tony, as a scout in Tampa Bay, handled many of the details.
After all, his brother said, Tony is the one who went to college.
