How Adam Bobrow, the voice of table tennis, developed his unique commentary style

Table tennis as a sport has seen its popularity in India grow significantly in recent years. Medals from the latest editions of the Asian and Commonwealth Games caused people to tune in as Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Sutirtha Mukherjee recently entered the Tokyo 2020 courthouse.

India’s players may have missed out on medals at the Olympics, but their performances such as Sharath’s spirited battle against the legendary Ma Long and Batras’ two impressive wins led to another step in the right direction for table tennis in the country.

Another factor that attracted more viewers to TT during the Tokyo Olympics was Adam Bobrow’s fascinating commentary. Known as the voice of table tennis, the American has what might be called a unique way of presenting the sport. He has an uninhibited sense of humor in the air and his catchphrases of Ma Long the captain, the dragon, the dictator became an instant hit with those who don’t follow the sport as regularly.

Bobrow is the official commentator for the International Table Tennis Federation and travels extensively to cover ITTF’s annual world tour. Videos on his YouTube channel attract millions of views and offer a different, fun and engaging look at the top players.

In a conversation with scroll.inBobrow shared his thoughts on Indian table tennis, potential threats to the sport’s Chinese domination, how he developed his inimitable commentary style, and more.

Here are excerpts from the interview:

You earned many admirers for your commentary during the Tokyo Olympics. People loved how humor was a constant along with your tactical analysis. How did you develop this commenting style?

Well, I think I try to learn as much as I can so that I can pass on everything I learn to help others enjoy this wonderful sport as much as I do.

In terms of humor I like to laugh and when I’m not laughing, I can laugh a little too. It seems that other people share these interests, so I try to make the experience engaging and enjoyable. I find humor is very useful for that, so I sprinkle some on it for a little extra flavor. It makes it fun for me and the feedback I get is overwhelmingly positive, so I continue to enjoy myself and hope to keep others enjoying it.

What should table tennis do to attract more viewers?

There are many different ways to achieve this. I believe anyone interested in growing the sport can play a part in achieving this goal. Speaking of table tennis. Wear it with pride. Change the image, attitude and atmosphere associated with it. Make people want to be a part of it. Getting more people playing always helps, but branding and marketing the stars, identifying what elements really connect with people and bringing new people into the sport and highlighting those elements.

It would also be helpful to enable and encourage others to create more TT content. If people who play make it visible to others, that can go a long way. There are a lot of details in the presentation of the sport and the sale of the sport that I think can be a big factor, like making people feel involved and have fun. There’s quite a number of people already following table tennis, but the potential growth is huge, so we don’t just want to keep those who are already there in mind, but understand what would really help people get into it. I think a lot of people are working hard on this right now and are making some very positive changes.

Bobrow is the official commentator of the International Table Tennis Federation. Credit: special arrangement

What is your assessment of the progress of Indian table tennis in recent years? How can growth be accelerated?

I have seen tremendous growth in India since 2017. I see more interest in the sport, more people playing in general and huge numbers coming out for the Indian National Championships. The level of the top TT players has also risen sharply. I think it’s just the tip of the iceberg.

To accelerate growth, there are many approaches that could work. I think it would be helpful to bring more high level players with different styles to India from all over the world. Choppers (defensive players) for example. I think strength training and physical conditioning under the guidance of specialists would be very helpful. Nutritionists, mental coaches, and regular training camps with competitions to simulate high-pressure tournaments would also be helpful. But this is all for the pros and those who already take it seriously.

The sport needs an image makeover; a cultural change that gets people excited to talk about it, play it and follow it. This includes focusing on marketing and promoting the players and the sport in a way that helps people fall in love with the sport and the personalities within it. If more people watched, the commercial value of the sport would also grow and lead to more lucrative careers.

Television shows can show the fun side of the sport and make it exciting to learn more about it. Social venues can create a fun atmosphere where people can enjoy playing with friends and also introduce people to the next level of play so that they can have parties or take lessons. This could create a culture where people play, talk about and enjoy table tennis more widely, creating an upward spiral that should see the sport grow tremendously.

How do you think Indian table tennis is perceived in China, Europe and other parts of the world?

I think it’s different in every part of the world. For example, China dominates the sport, so to be on their radar you have to challenge them or pose a threat. While India has not fought closely with China over the years, I am sure China has recently taken note of India’s vast improvements. After all, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran was one of the last three non-Chinese players to beat Wang Chuqin (one of the best Chinese players).

I see European leagues offering contracts to more Indian players, so there has to be some recognition that India is a country that takes table tennis seriously and produces some strong players. I think when most people think of table tennis they think of China and East Asia in general, but if India continues to improve as it has I think they will soon be seen as a strong table tennis nation.

How do you see table tennis emerging in other parts of the world, with the exception of China? Which country do you think can fight China in the next 10 years?

Well, I see more efforts in the United States to get table tennis into schools and tons of full-time table tennis clubs are opening in California. More and more parents support their children by also hiring live-in coaches. In many parts of the world where kids play for school teams, I think this is a good start. In India I have seen a number of academies that focus on professional full-time training for young players and I think that is very important to build a strong future and produce results that can attract the attention of investors, government and other forms of support. Getting it into schools is very effective, starting with teams and competitions in elementary school, but also middle school and high school.

At the moment, Japan is the closest to challenging China, especially on the women’s side, although Germany made it to the Olympic team final in the men’s game. Japan has a deep respect and interest in table tennis. You can drop the names of six different current players and they are celebrities, people know who they are and they are table tennis players.

While Germany’s men are strong, they have been led by two experienced players for the past decade. So I think Japan would be the frontrunner to challenge China, but a lot can happen in 10 years. It’s nice that India has invested in growing the sport and developing players in table tennis. We have seen some very positive results over the past four years and hopefully India will continue to take steps to challenge the Chinese.

Can you share fun anecdotes from your time interacting with legends of the game?

At the Australian Open a few years ago, I was watching a rugby field from my hotel room, watching Mima Ito and Maharu Yoshimura play football before sunset. I knew them well and grew up with football, so I ran out to join them.

After I played the ball around for a bit, I said I used to play goalkeeper and told Mima to take a penalty. She had one shot and I think the target was slightly smaller than a professional target. She kicked the ball perfectly into the top corner and scored. I even posted the video of this on my Facebook profile. She seems to be an excellent athlete in many sports.

I have other stories, but I might save some of the more shocking ones for an Instagram Live if anyone asks. Remind me to share about the first time Timo Boll and I met in 2013. Good times!