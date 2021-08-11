Laurent Duvernay-Tardif of Chiefs misses preseason with broken hand





Kansas City Chiefs RG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has been absent from training camp for the past four practices. The Chiefs officially declared Duvernay-Tardif’s injury a hand injury, but never revealed how serious the injury actually was. Since then, he has been spotted with the plaster on his hand. We now have an idea of ​​the type of injury he is dealing with. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Duvernay-Tardif suffered a broken bone in his hand. It is an injury that is expected to keep him out for 4-6 weeks. The injury will keep him out of all three games for the Chiefs this preseason, which isn’t exactly the most encouraging news for the good doctor. #Chiefs OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif recently broke a bone in his hand during training and is out for 4-6 weeks, sources say. The good doctor who was the 2020 @SInow Sportsman of the Year for his work on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic does have a shot at playing Week 1. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 10, 2021 While Rapoport claims he won’t need surgery and will have a chance to play in Week 1, Duvernay-Tardif is on the team’s first unofficial depth list, behind rookie Trey Smith. Competition for the position had been siding with Smith even before this injury. Now it will be very difficult for Duvernay-Tardif to win that job. The former Super Bowl LIV starter is no longer a Kansas City starter. He was out to prove he could still play this preseason after opting out of working on the front lines of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. It’s hard to prove you can still play when you’re sidelined with an injury. Should he return to action in week 1, it will likely be in a deep capacity. It is possible and even probable that he will start the season on injured reserve for the Chiefs. 3 takeaways from day 12 of Chiefs training camp









