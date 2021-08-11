The Interior will have no shortage of offensive superstars this football season.

Here are just some of the best quarterbacks, running backs, receivers, and linemen to watch this fall.

QUARTER BACKS

Jesse Carmona, Senior, Ganesha: Carmona can do it all on the attack. In the past 16 games, he has thrown 2,464 yards and 26 TDs and rushed 2,337 yards and 35 TDs.

Kyle Crum, Senior, Norco: Crum was impressive during the spring, his first season leading the charge. He completed 64.6% of his passes for 1,254 yards and 14 TDs in five games.

Jayden Denegal, Senior, Apple Valley: Denegal is one of the state’s top quarterbacks and has committed to Michigan. He has thrown 3,063 yards and 45 TDs in 15 career games.

Brady Jones, Senior, Vista Murrieta: Jones is one of the most stable quarterbacks in the backcountry. In five games last season, he completed 67% of his passes for 942 yards and 10 TDs.

Brandon Rose, Senior, Murrieta Valley: Rose, an attacker in Utah, has amassed large numbers since he took over the crime. He has thrown 4,502 yards and 41 TDs in 16 career starts.

RUNNING BACK

Eddie Allain, Senior, North Vista: Allain has been the teams coming back since his freshman season. He has rushed 4,291 yards and 69 TDS on 547 carries during his career.

Freddy Fletcher, Senior, Cajon: Fletcher should be the Cowboys’ workhorse again this season. He has rushed 2204 yards and 23 TDs in the past 17 games.

Donovan Harvey, Senior, Elsinore: Harvey had a breakthrough season during the spring, as he led the homeland with 932 rushing yards and scored 13 TDs in just five games.

Jaydn Ott, Senior, Norco: Ott, a devotee of Cal, has returned after spending the past two seasons with Bishop Gorman in Nevada. He rushed for 1,096 yards as a freshman at Norco.

Hunter Roddy, Senior, Chaparral: Going into the military, Roddy is a durable back capable of massive numbers. He has rushed the Puma’s 1,568 yards and 27 TDS in nine starts.

WIDE RECEIVERS / TIGHT ENDS

Tiger Bachmeier, Jr., Murrieta Valley: Bachmeier was impressive in his first season with the Nighthawks. He caught 33 passes for 600 yards and six touchdowns during the spring.

Eric Denham, Sr., centenarian: Denham delivered some big games in the spring, including a three-touchdown attempt against Santiago and a 227-yard performance against Norco.

AJ Jones, Senior, Colony: Jones stands 6-foot-5 and 195 pounds, which makes him a tough matchup for opposing cornerbacks. He committed to Arizona this summer.

Jack Pederson, Senior, Vista Murrieta: Pederson is one of the best all-around tight ends in the nation. The UCLA commitment returned to Vista Murrieta after spending a year at IMG Academy.

Jordan Williams, Senior, Etiwanda: Williams is recruited as a receiver, but he has also shown that he can deliver big pieces for the Eagles when he takes up the backfield.