Venus Williams teams up with Carbon38 for tennis collection

Venus Williams is doubling down on her tennis collaborations.

The legendary athlete has teamed up with performance activewear retailer Carbon38 to launch the Carbon38 x EleVen by Venus Williams collection today. This marks Carbon38’s first tennis capsule and first designer collection featuring a top athlete. It is a limited-edition collection for one season.

As reported in May, Williams has released her second tennis-branded clothing and footwear collection K-Swiss.

A former number one in both singles and doubles, the 41-year-old Williams is ranked number 112 in singles by the Womens Tennis Association. Williams is also chief executive officer of her interior design firm V Starr Interior and owns the clothing and shoe brand EleVen by Venus Williams.

Venus Williams

Laura Metzler

I was excited to design this collection with Carbon38 because their mission statement and EleVens are similar, as they both strive to create versatile clothing for women in which they can feel confident, Williams told WWD. The modern woman is incredibly busy and we don’t always have time for an outfit change before moving on to the next one, so it was important that this collection could keep up with us no matter what pops up during the day. This collaboration is designed for the everyday woman, while keeping style and performance at the forefront.

The collection consists of 12 styles, including tank tops, sports bras, leggings, shorts, skirts, pants, long and short sleeve crops, a tennis dress and a romper, along with a bucket hat and socks. Clothing prices range from $78 to $118, with the bucket hat $48 and socks $14.

A campaign image of Carbon38 x EleVen by Venus Williams capsule.

courtesy shot.

Katie Warner Johnson, co-founder of Carbon38 in 2013, gave several reasons why she wanted to work with Williams.

She represents so much. The reason I founded my company, Carbon38, was to celebrate and support women like her who are bosses, who are constantly striving to get better (which is in her company name, always being an 11, not a 10). I followed her career, I grew up with her, was about the same age. I’ve admired her equally about how she’s evolved as an athlete and now as a business owner, Johnson said.

Johnson said she started the company to support brands founded by women. The fact that I have one of the top athletes in the world who is also a founder of an athletic brand is his kismet, she said.

Carbon38 has delved into tennis over the years. This is the first time we are behind a full tennis story. What was super cool during COVID-19 is that our operations have changed. We have moved from the studio to the outdoors and tennis is such an amazing pastime that so many women and men have taken up during COVID-19. And it doesn’t hurt that the outfits are fashionable, she said.

As for how this capsule compares to what K-Swiss is doing with Williams’ tennis line, Johnson said, I think K-Swiss is a fantastic collaboration. They take their main bestselling styles and Venus puts her fingerprints on it. And we wear it. What we do at Carbon is that we serve our customer and our customer is in charge. We wanted to work together to create a custom capsule that brings together the DNA of both our brands and can serve our customer in a new way, Johnson said.

She said they make several tennis skirts, some in micro terry cloth, which she called a fun retro fabric that we haven’t seen since the heyday of Juicy Couture. They’ve got to and from track pants, active looks to wear on the tennis courts and to the gym, and a tie-dyed throw that runs through the entire collection.

Johnson expects the bestsellers will be the tennis skirts. She said her team and Williams collaborated on the designs, which were primarily manufactured in Asia.

According to Williams, we have tried to think outside the box creatively and give consumers something different from what EleVen has offered in the past by combining Carbon38’s signature style with EleVens. This is actually Carbon38’s first tennis capsule, so it was a lot of fun working together on designing the pieces to reflect the styles of both brands and give their customers a new kind of product that they can rock in their everyday lives. The patterns, colors and technology in these pieces are striking, and I think people will be very excited about the variety this collaboration offers. There really is something for everyone.

A tennis image from the Carbon38 x EleVen by Venus Williams campaign.

courtesy shot.

Williams said she paid particular attention to the details in each piece. Every item has something that sets it apart, whether it’s a bold pop of peony or sky blue, a racerback crotch, a halter top or an unexpected slit, Williams said. There are some great transitional items for the pitch, but the line is also balanced with everyday activewear.

She also noted that they used a cloud compression fabric, which she called ultra-soft, moisture-wicking and durable. It is made from recycled water bottles. This material is perfect for low- to high-impact workouts, not to mention the ultimate squat-proof leggings, Williams said.

When asked what the experience was like working with Carbon38, Williams said: Working with the Carbon38 team was a dream. As I mentioned before, our teams were aligned with the end goal that made designing the collection so seamless. We knew we wanted to give the consumer something versatile and functional, but also: fashion– ahead, and we are so proud of the end result.

Tennis is having such a moment right now, as more and more people are doing their workouts outdoors, and I think consumers will be excited with what we’re bringing to the table, Williams added.

In addition to designing all tennis essentials, such as skirts, tops, dresses and sports bras, Williams said performance, comfort and durability were top priorities. Great care has been taken with the materials used in this line. The Cloud’s tight fit and mid-weight compression fabric will hold you in place and provide incredible support for a range of workouts in any climate. In addition, the moisture-wicking quality draws sweat away from your body so it evaporates quickly, which is a huge plus when you’re on the court, Williams said. I usually train in Florida, so it’s super important for me to keep a cool head. I always play my best when I feel confident and when my clothes move with me, so those qualities were also crucial in designing the line. We want women to feel their best so they can give their best and this line will do just that.

Discussing how Carbon38 was doing during the pandemic, Johnson said it was wild, in those first few months when everyone went into lockdown, we saw numbers like we’ve never seen before, which was super exciting. What was really fun was seeing the rays picked up in a way I’ve never seen in the seven years I’ve been running the company. Being able to sit at your desk on Zoom and see fantastic neon or pink tie-dyed leggings was what our client was looking for. That is the power of fashion. Fashion can change a mood, even in small ways, she said.

Explaining how she and Williams got together, Johnson said her chief merchant knew some Williams team members and said they should all have lunch together. Halfway through the pandemic, Venus and I had lunch and we hit it off. I love her. She’s so elegant and brilliant and accomplished, Johnson said.

One of the campaign images for Carbon38 x EleVen by Venus Williams capsule.

courtesy shot.

Had Johnson seen a growing demand for tennis apparel from her customers?

Frankly, the first impulse was just around Venus and spawned the product authentically to her. There has been a tidal wave of tennis in the past year. The real motivation of our partnership is that I wanted to work with an entrepreneur like Venus, she said.

A campaign image for Carbon38 x EleVen by Venus Williams.

courtesy shot.

